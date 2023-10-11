IMPORTANT ALERT FOR CAESARS REWARDS PROGRAM MEMBERS: Your Personal Information May Be at Risk Due to Recent Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the personal information of millions of customers of casino operator Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Affected hotels and casinos may include Caesars Palace, the Cromwell, the Flamingo, the Horseshoe, the LINQ Hotel & Casino, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Harrah's Las Vegas, and the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

On or around September 7, 2023, Caesars allegedly suffered a massive cyber-attack, in which a group of teens and young adults known as "Scattered Spider" infiltrated the company's IT vendor through social engineering. As a result, the cybercriminal group was allegedly able to download Caesars' loyalty program database, which includes the personal identifiable information ("PII") of more than 65 million rewards program members. The group then demanded a $30 million ransom, of which Caesars reportedly paid half.

Although Caesars has not yet confirmed exactly what information was stolen in the breach, it informs rewards program members that it may collect a wide range of PII, including full names addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, passport numbers, license plates, geolocation data, birthdates, purchase information, gaming activity information, biometric information, and health information. As a result, Caesars customers have likely been exposed to increased risks of fraud, identity theft, and other serious misuse of their PII.

If you were a customer of Caesars resorts or casinos (or were a member of the Caesars Rewards program) on or before September 7, 2023, you may be affected by the data breach. Accordingly, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Caesars' cybersecurity practices.

If you were a Caesars customer or rewards program member and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/caesars.

