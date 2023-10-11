TROTTIE GOLF JOINS FULL SWING AS CONSULTANT AND CONTENT CREATOR

Trottie Will Be Serving As A Product Consultant As Well As Content Creator for Full Swing's Full Product Suite Including Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the industry leader in sports technology, announced an exciting partnership with one of golf's biggest personalities, Trottie Golf. Long known for his Tour Truck Tuesday platform and work with golfers across nearly every professional tour globally as the expert in golf equipment and fitting for TaylorMade Golf, he will be working with Full Swing as both a product consultant and content creator. Trottie will be utilizing the Full Swing KIT launch monitor on the range to help golfers around the world learn more from every swing and create content at Full Swing's Carlsbad, California Headquarters utilizing their Pro 2.0 Simulator and Virtual Green.

Trottie will be utilizing the Full Swing KIT launch monitor to show golfers globally how to learn more from each swing.

Full Swing's HQ will serve as a new content studio for Trottie to give his audience content from featuring the same simulator technology featured in the homes of Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and more, as well as their Virtual Green, the only putting green that features actuators below the surface to change the shape and break of every putt imaginable on one green. When he heads to the range and course, he will have the Full Swing KIT launch monitor, originally developed with Tiger Woods, measuring 16 points of club & ball data along with capturing high-resolution swing video for upcoming content series.

"I have been using a Tour-level launch monitor for as long as I can remember and as my content evolves, I wanted to make sure I was looking at the latest technology so I started trying the Full Swing KIT and was blown away," said Chris Trott, known to the world as Trottie Golf. "After talking to their team, I saw the vision they have for the future, everything from their product to their role in bringing TGL to life and I knew that this was a partnership that I really wanted to make happen."

"We have been watching Trottie's content for a long time and have worked with many of the same athletes & people in the industry, so when he started using our launch monitor, we were really excited to see what we could do together," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "His experience as an expert in the equipment industry working with Tour players & instructors makes him a great fit as well as his ability through his content to relate to players of all skill levels who are looking to improve their game."

Trottie's viewers can expect to see consistent new content that will be enhanced with Full Swing's technology that will give them new ways to learn and improve their game while being entertained. In his consultant role for Full Swing, he will bring years of valuable experience on Tour with some of the best players in the game to help the Full Swing KIT experience become even better for fitters, instructors and players around the globe.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and many more along with the NFL's Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen and the NBA's Steph Curry. Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose & More. (PRNewsfoto/Full Swing Simulators) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Swing Golf