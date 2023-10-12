EkkoSense Broadens its AI-Powered Data Center Optimization Solution with Compliance-Ready ESG Reporting Ahead of Regulatory Deadlines

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EkkoSense, the global leader in AI-powered data center optimization, has announced a major new release of its award-winning SaaS solution. EkkoSoft Critical 8.0 introduces consolidated estate / enterprise dashboard views to optimize thermal, power and capacity management across extended data center estates. In addition, new embedded reporting capabilities will enable data center operations teams to automate production of ESG and sustainability reports and metrics at a fraction of the time and cost of legacy DCIM and BMS approaches – ready for the upcoming EU deadlines.

EkkoSense Logo (PRNewswire)

"EkkoSoft Critical solves a business challenge for global colocation service providers tasked with delivering regular ESG and sustainability reports to their thousands of customers demanding frequent ESG Scope 3 reporting," said Paul Milburn, Chief Product Officer for EkkoSense.

Version 8.0's embedded real-time compliance reporting delivers exactly the kind of evidence-based real-world sustainability and ESG metrics that the ISO has defined in its ISO/IEC 30134 series. It will also support reporting regimes such as the EU's forthcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EC Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). In addition to PUE, EkkoSoft Critical 8.0 enables the production of key ISO/IEC 30134 metrics including the Cooling Efficiency Ratio (CER), the Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) measure and the Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) metric in time for the January 1st, 2024, CSRD data collection starting point.

Jon deRidder, CEO at DP Guardian – an EkkoSense Select Installation Partner for North America with over 30 years' proven data center critical infrastructure expertise – added: "EkkoSoft Critical already represents a smart choice for the growing number of organizations looking to reduce energy usage and cut carbon as part of their corporate ESG initiatives. EkkoSense's latest 8.0 release takes things much further, supporting data center operations teams across their enterprise deployments while also offering the opportunity for truly automated and real-time ESG reporting."

About EkkoSense

EkkoSense is an industry leader in the provision of advanced sensing technology, SaaS DCIM-class visualization & monitoring software, and analytics solutions for critical facilities such as data centers. The company is committed to eliminating thermal risk and helping organizations to monitor, manage and maximize their data center performance. For more information, visit www.ekkosense.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

