Help at Home Named as Gold Winner in McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards

Company's latest tech innovation improves care operations

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, in-home personal care services, announced today that it was recognized as a Gold award-winner as part of the McKnight's Excellence in Technology Award Program, a joint effort by McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Home Care.

Best-in-class technology solution that allows our organization to improve quality outcomes and operate more efficiently

Earning the highest honor in the Technology Awards "Keep It Super Simple" category, Help at Home's winning entry "Leveraging Data to Improve Care Quality" detailed the company's business intelligence and operation's innovation designed to connect data sets across multiple platforms in a single-use tool to support more efficient operations that create improvements in the way the company provides client care.

As a result of the tech-savvy tool, Help at Home realized utilization and accuracy improvements in its method of tracking authorized care hours that lead to better-served clients and more stringent billing accuracy processes for the company. Operations teams can view metrics in real-time dashboards bringing consistency and transparency across multi-state and specific branch-level KPIs to better manage care and hours served.

"As part of our 'caring for the caregiver' philosophy, we strive to continuously identify ways we can innovate through technology to improve the support we provide our 53,000 caregivers to help them provide the very best service for their clients," said Help at Home's Vice President of Enterprise Analytics Marek Bako. "We know that the time caregivers spend in the home is valuable. Help at Home's business intelligence team is proud to have created a best-in-class technology solution that allows our organization to improve quality outcomes and operate more efficiently.

"Each year, we are excited to see, recognize and share examples of how technology is used in big and small ways to improve the lives of older adults and those who care for them," said McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. To see the full list of winners, and for more information about the program, visit www.mcknightstechawards.com.

The long-running McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards program honors providers that convey how technology has improved care and operations in their organizations.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 30, 2023, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and other home-based services to more than 66,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

