UNIONMAIN HOMES NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN, ROBIN IHLE, NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF ACCOUNTING

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionMain Homes, a leading homebuilding firm with a focus on energy-efficient construction materials and cutting-edge processes to deliver world-class homes, has promoted Robin Ihle to the role of Vice President of Accounting. Effective immediately, Ihle will oversee all accounting and finance roles and responsibilities for operations of the Texas and Georgia divisions of UnionMain.

Ihle joined UnionMain Homes in April as Senior Controller and quickly proved to be an invaluable member of the Finance team. With more than two decades of professional experience, including ten years within the home construction industry, Ihle previously held a wide range of finance roles as an Accountant, Controller, Senior Auditor, and Loan Review Officer. Most recently, she served as the CFO of a Dallas-based home construction organization where she led all aspects of the Company's accounting department, including AP/AR functions, payroll, forecasting and reporting, business growth and development, and financial policies and procedures.

"In Robin's short time with UnionMain, she has far exceeded our expectations and exhibited all of the traits of a leader within the finance unit of our organization," says Timothy Gehan, CEO of UnionMain Homes. "We are thrilled to promote her into this role as we look forward to improving financial processes and growing our bottom line under her leadership."

Ihle expressed her enthusiasm for the promotion, saying "I am eager to continue my work alongside such a dedicated and talented team in this new role, leveraging my experience, expertise, and eagerness to grow as a professional to help drive our business forward for many years to come."

About UnionMain Homes

Combining over 75 years of homebuilding experience, UnionMain is committed to creating better living environments for clients. The firm specializes in building with the latest energy-efficient construction materials and cutting-edge approaches to deliver comfortable, eco-friendly homes that ensure long-lasting enjoyment and higher resale values. With a focus on building true community through each carefully selected, sought-after location, the primary goal for each project is to enhance the life of customers both inside and outside of the home.

