WiMi Developed a Deep Learning-Based Approach to Personalized Video Recommendations

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed a personalized video recommendation system based on deep learning according to the development needs of the industry, providing new ideas and directions for the research of personalized video recommendation under deep learning.

The underlying technical logic of WiMi's deep learning-based personalized video recommendation system mainly includes the construction of neural network models, feature representation learning, model training and optimization, fusion of contextual information, real-time recommendation and online learning, and the interpretation and interpretability of recommendation results. The application of these technologies can improve the accuracy, degree of personalization, and user experience of the recommendation algorithm and provide users with better video recommendation services:

Neural network models: At the heart of deep learning are neural network models. In personalized video recommendation, different types of neural network models are used to model the association between the user and the video. Neural network models include Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN), and Long Short Term Memory Networks (LSTM). These models are able to perform nonlinear transformations and feature extraction through multiple layers of neuronal units to better capture the hidden associations between users and video content.

Feature Representation Learning: In a personalized video recommendation system, effective feature representations are critical to the performance of the model. While traditional recommendation algorithms require features to be more programmatic and modular, deep learning-based approaches can automatically learn feature representations. By introducing structures such as the embedding layer or convolutional layer in neural networks, user and video features can be transformed into low-dimensional dense vectors to better capture their interactions.

Model training and optimization: Deep learning models are usually trained using optimization algorithms such as gradient descent to minimize prediction errors. In personalized video recommendation, optimization algorithms such as stochastic gradient descent (SGD) or Adam are used to update model parameters. To improve the generalization ability of the model and prevent over-fitting, regularization techniques are used. Meanwhile, methods such as batch training or mini-batch training are used to accelerate the training process of the model.

Fusion of contextual information: In personalized video recommendation, the user's interest and preference may be influenced by contextual information, such as time, location, device, etc. To make recommendations more accurate, contextual information is incorporated into deep learning models. An attention mechanism is used to dynamically adjust the weights between user and video features to reflect the current contextual information.

Real-time recommendation and online learning: Personalized video recommendation needs to respond to user requests in real-time and make recommendations based on real-time behavioral data. Through online learning methods, the model is constantly updated and optimized to adapt to the real-time changes of users. Online learning is achieved through techniques such as incremental training or incremental updating incremental updating, so that the model can obtain the latest user behavioral data in time and make real-time adjustments and optimizations to the model.

Recommendation result interpretation and interpretability: In personalized video recommendation, the user's interpretation and interpretability of the recommendation result are very important. In order to increase the interpretability of the recommendation results, techniques such as the attention mechanism and the inference mechanism to explain the generative model are used so as to explain the basis and reasons for the recommendation results to the user. It improves the user's understanding and acceptance of the recommendation results and enhances the user's trust and satisfaction.

A practical application of WiMi's deep learning-based personalized video recommendation system. The core of the system is the recommendation module, which uses deep learning models to model user interests and generate personalized video recommendation results. In practical applications, other techniques and algorithms, such as content-based recommendation and social network analysis, can be combined to further improve the accuracy and diversity of personalized video recommendations. In addition, user feedback can be used to continuously optimize and update the recommendation model to meet the changing interests and needs of users.

WiMi's deep learning-based personalized video recommendation technology solves information overload, personalizes user needs, improves user experience, and promotes market development in the online video industry. With the continuous progress of artificial intelligence and deep learning technology, personalized video recommendation technology can also be combined with other emerging technologies to develop more application directions. For example, combined with augmented learning technology, the recommendation system can further optimize the recommendation strategy through interactive learning with users; combined with virtual reality and augmented reality technology, the recommendation system can provide a more immersive video viewing experience. Personalized video recommendation technology can be combined with social media and user participation to provide a richer user experience. By analyzing users' social network information and interactive behaviors, the recommendation system can recommend videos related to their interests and promote communication and sharing among users. This model of social interaction and user participation can increase user stickiness and loyalty, and drive users to generate more content and spread word-of-mouth.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.