COVETRUS® PARTNERS WITH THE AMERICAN VETERINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (AVMA) TO AWARD SCHOLARSHIPS TO VETERINARY TECHNICIANS

Collaboration to provide mentoring scholarships for 35 veterinary technicians in celebration of National Veterinary Technician Week

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the launch of its 'Veterinary Technician Heroes' campaign to honor the vital role these individuals play in the treatment and care of companion animals. As part of the campaign, marking the 30th anniversary of Veterinary Technician Week (October 15-21), Covetrus is collaborating with the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and Pets Best to provide mentoring scholarships for 35 veterinary technicians through MentorVet Tech.

Applications are now open for the MentorVet Tech scholarships supported by Covetrus, American Veterinary Medical Association, and Pets Best. The deadline is October 21, 2023, 5 pm ET. Click here to apply.

"Veterinary technicians are the heart of veterinary practices, and we recognize and honor them this year for all they do each and every day," said Matt Yordy, president of Covetrus North America. "Covetrus is pleased to partner with AVMA, MentorVet, and Pets Best to provide additional learning opportunities to vet techs."

MentorVet Tech was developed by MentorVet, an entity that creates evidence-based programs to empower individuals to thrive within veterinary medicine. This five-month virtual mentorship and professional development program that promotes wellbeing by providing a combination of training in professional skills, financial and mental health coaching, and mentorship. The program was designed in collaboration with veterinary technicians to provide education, resources, and support addressing the unique challenges of their chosen career path.

"Veterinary technicians matter, and we are so grateful to see organizations coming together to support this important initiative," shared Dr. Addie Reinhard, Founder and CEO of MentorVet. "Veterinary technicians experience a myriad of challenges and stressors, and our innovative program can give this essential group of individuals the professional skills and support that they need to have sustainable careers in veterinary medicine."

"These dedicated professionals are the backbone of our veterinary health care teams, providing compassionate care and technical skill that are second to none," said Dr. Rena Carlson, President of the AVMA. "The AVMA is committed to supporting veterinary technicians through educational initiatives, advocacy and resources that empower them to excel in their roles. Their work not only enhances the well-being of animals but also enriches our communities and advances the veterinary profession."

Honoring Veterinary Tech Heroes

In addition to the scholarships, the 2023 Veterinary Tech Heroes Celebration by Covetrus provides several ways to recognize and honor vet techs.

Enter the Covetrus Veterinary Tech Heroes Giveaway for Fear Free ® certifications that will be awarded by random drawing to 10 outstanding veterinary technicians. for Fear Freecertifications that will be awarded by random drawing to 10 outstanding veterinary technicians. Fear Free provides online education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the experience of every human and pet involved. To share stories and be included in the Fear Free certifications drawing, complete the online nomination form by clicking here



MentorVet Tech scholarships and Fear Free certification recipients will be announced later in October.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

