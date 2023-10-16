Deloitte Launches Innovative 'DARTbot' Internal Chatbot

Internal chatbot empowers Audit & Assurance professionals to quickly research complex accounting questions, driving efficiency, and providing a differentiated audit experience to clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced its development and deployment of "DARTbot," an internal chatbot powered by cutting-edge Generative Artificial Intelligence. DARTbot is capable of generating intelligent responses and providing valuable insights to support nearly 18,000 of Deloitte's U.S. Audit & Assurance professionals in their daily tasks and decision-making processes.

Deloitte is infusing Generative AI applications and capabilities across its organization to help its professionals become more efficient and productive. These applications and productivity tools are focused on proprietary functional and industry content that is applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, managing AI risks such as hallucinations, and improving user confidence and trust.

As part of this ongoing commitment, Deloitte is rolling out purpose specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business, including DARTbot to support Audit & Assurance professionals.

"Integrating Generative AI into our technology solutions, combined with the experience, critical thinking and professional judgment of our professionals, will allow us to deliver deeper insights and a differentiated client experience with distinction and trust," said Dipti Gulati, U.S. CEO, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Designed with user experience in mind, DARTbot's user-friendly interface allows Deloitte's Audit & Assurance professionals to seamlessly interact with the chatbot. The system is meticulously integrated with vast datasets of relevant industry knowledge and leading practices, exhibiting the accuracy and reliability of its responses, and facilitating further analysis by providing references to source materials.

With the deployment of DARTbot, Deloitte aims to transform the way its professionals work, enhancing their productivity and enabling them to focus more on applying professional objectivity, skepticism, and evaluating bias. The chatbot acts as a virtual assistant, providing real-time guidance, answering queries, and assisting professionals in navigating complex accounting questions.

"We are excited to introduce DARTbot as an invaluable resource for our Audit & Assurance professionals. This internal chatbot represents Deloitte's ongoing commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower our teams and deliver exceptional client service. DARTbot will help our professionals quickly research complex accounting questions and elevate the overall audit and assurance experience," said Chris Griffin, managing partner, U.S. Audit & Assurance transformation and technology, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

One of the key priorities throughout the development process was ensuring data security and confidentiality. Deloitte has implemented robust security measures, leveraging state-of-the-art encryption protocols and access controls. The chatbot operates within a dedicated, secure, self-contained environment that does not use any user input data to train the model.

"DARTbot represents a significant milestone in Deloitte's ongoing commitment to harnessing the power of emerging technologies. Through continued internal innovation, we're able to assess and deploy new technologies to benefit our professionals and provide deeper insights to our clients," said Will Bible, partner, U.S. Audit & Assurance digital transformation and innovation leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Deloitte is also increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals as part of the next generation of AI talent via the AI Academy, a Deloitte Technology Academy program, as well as investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in the application of key technology areas, including AI, to key industry and functional issues.

