Post Script Media Announces Expansion and Rebrand to Latitude Media

Latitude Media is a B2B news, research, and events company focused on the new frontiers of clean energy and climate technology

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Script Media, a business-to-business (B2B) media and market intelligence firm, announced its expansion of services and rebrand to Latitude Media today. Latitude Media will cover the next generation of climate technology through industry news, podcasts, research, and events. Co-founders, Scott Clavenna and Stephen Lacey, previously of Greentech Media, are backed by Prelude Ventures, a venture capital firm that supports early-stage climate startups across a range of sectors. Scale Microgrids joins them as launch sponsor.

Post Script Media is now Latitude Media. (PRNewswire)

"Post Script Media, a media and market intelligence firm, announced its expansion and rebrand to Latitude Media today."

Latitude Media provides investors, utilities, energy firms, and startups a deep dive into the trends and stories that matter most to professionals across the energy, finance, and climate sectors. Latitude Media has a world-class team of reporters, analysts, creatives, and marketers committed to advancing the energy transition and the climatetech industry.

"We're filling a gap that exists in business-to-business media for climatetech and clean energy." said Stephen Lacey, Co-founder and Executive Editor, Latitude Media. "We are going way beyond wind and solar. We've entered a new phase in the energy transition as investors, large legacy energy companies, startups, and the government pursue a range of emerging technologies to speed up decarbonization. There will be a lot of winners and losers, and Latitude Media will cover how this market will shake out over the next decade as projects get built and investment ramps up."

"This is a business model I love – where the value created by our reporters, analysts, creatives, and producers all leverage and enhance each other," said Scott Clavenna, Co-founder and CEO, Latitude Media. "It allows us to provide something for everyone in the climatetech business landscape – daily news informed by research and insights, conferences curated by analysts and editors, and research services that reflect our deep understanding of the markets and technologies."

Latitude Media coverage will initially focus on these topics:

Digital tech and artificial intelligence – The digital layer that cuts across every sector of climate technology, optimizing and accelerating solutions with breakthroughs in software and artificial intelligence.

Grid tech – The next-generation power system and the elements that will define tomorrow's grid, from utility infrastructure to distributed energy resources like virtual power plants and microgrids, to innovations in electrification and electric mobility.

Emerging tech – The new and rapidly evolving technologies that could help to close the emissions gap, like long-duration storage, green hydrogen, and engineered carbon removal.

Latitude Media's mission is to provide impactful and actionable coverage that business leaders will rely on. Created by and for climatetech professionals, Latitude Media will offer a clear picture of where emerging solutions stand today, and where they're headed. Latitude Events, Latitude Intelligence, and Latitude Studios (coming soon) complete the Latitude Media portfolio of media and professional services.

Latitude Media is also launching a new podcast, The Latitude , which will feature coverage of the business and tech trends that are reshaping energy and decarbonization, straight from the Latitude Media newsroom. You can follow that podcast on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere podcasts are available. With a combined audience reach of more than 130,000 monthly downloads, new episodes of podcasts The Carbon Copy and Catalyst w/ Shayle Kann will also continue to be produced by Latitude Media in partnership with Canary Media.

Learn more at LatitudeMedia.com and follow on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Latitude Media

Latitude Media is an integrated B2B news, research, and events company focused on the new frontiers of climatetech. Our rigorous business journalism and market analysis helps investors, utilities, large energy firms, and startups navigate the next generation of clean energy. We dive deep into the trends and stories that matter most to professionals across the sector, with industry-leading insights that cut through the hype and enable business decisions. Latitude Media is the evolution of Post Script Media, founded in 2018, which covered climate solutions and the energy transition through award-winning podcasts in the energy and climate space, including The Carbon Copy, Catalyst w/ Shayle Kann, The Big Switch, Columbia Energy Exchange, Climavores, Hot Buttons, With Great Power, and Watt It Takes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Post Script Media, Inc.