BioMarin to Host Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, November 1, at 4:30pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 1, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dial-in Number

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 888-330-3073

International Dial-in Number: 646-960-0683

Conference Call ID: 1816377

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030

International Replay Dial-in Number: 647-362-9199

Playback ID: 1816377

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.