CHUCK E. CHEESE SIGNS FIRST-EVER LOCATION BASED ENTERTAINMENT LICENSING DEAL WITH NEW CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' WATER PARK

Partnership includes branded rides, themed area, merchandise, F&B, and in-market promotions at the former Raging Waters Park in Sacramento

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, LLC. and California Dreamin' Entertainment, Inc., announced a multi-year licensing, entertainment and marketing partnership that will bring the Chuck E. Cheese iconic brand outside its traditional four-walls, for the development of a new branded area within the new water park.

Chuck E. Cheese branded area coming soon within the New California Dreamin' Water Park in Sacramento, CA. (PRNewswire)

Chuck E. Cheese-themed children's area to feature family-friendly branded water rides, slides, and splash zones.

The former Raging Waters Sacramento Water Park is being reimagined by California Dreamin', the new operator of the park, after announcing a long-term lease with its owner, Cal Expo, on August 1. An updated master plan includes new rides, F&B, and entertainment offerings, featuring two distinct California-inspired areas: Calibunga Water Park and Cal Soleil. Calibunga will be a family-friendly water park, while Cal Soleil will be a year-round operation featuring a restaurant and wine bar.

"I am absolutely thrilled to partner with California Dreamin' on our first-ever location-based entertainment project," said David McKillips, President & CEO of CEC Entertainment. "In nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has hosted more than one billion guests and is one of the most popular children's properties in and outside our fun centers. Evolving our IP in new areas of location-based entertainment is another exciting and natural step for our iconic family-friendly brand."

In addition to the branded children's and family area, the two companies will develop immersive branding, entertainment, and marketing elements like:

On-Site arcade & branded retail shop

Pasqually's Pizzeria Restaurant, serving Pasqually's pizza , wings, and desserts

Market-wide cross promotions with the Sacramento and Northern California Chuck E. Cheese fun centers

Special live appearances throughout the season, featuring Chuck E. Cheese and his fellow iconic characters including Jasper T. Jowels, Mr. Munch, Helen Henny , Bella B. and, Pasqually

"Chuck E Cheese is an instantly recognized premiere kids and family brand that transcends generations," said Steve Dooner, CEO of California Dreamin'. "With millions of fans in California and around the world, this will be a fun and unique themed experience for our guests. Plus, the Company's expertise leading the industry with the world's best arcades, innovation in F&B, and original entertainment makes for a perfect partnership for our Park."

Chuck E. Cheese is a perfect fit for this new water park project, as its first location opened in San Jose, California in 1977. Known for its restaurants and music-led iconic characters, in recent years CEC Entertainment has positioned the Chuck E. Cheese brand thoughtfully in various aspects of entertainment and in tandem with a national brand transformation initiative within all its fun centers. Today, the brand is featured in original entertainment content aired weekly on YouTube & YouTube Kids, on music streaming channels, via app-based mobile games and live on tour across the country, where the Chuck E. Cheese characters have been performing their original music for audiences over the last three summers. The Company also expanded its licensing efforts with branded merchandise, signing more than a dozen new licensees in 2023.

Current plans for the water park include a new wave pool, surfing attraction, new slides, tubes, raft rides, an expanded lazy river and an all-new children's area that will feature the Chuck E. Cheese brand. More details on rides, theming and master plan timing are forthcoming.

For the latest news on Chuck E. Cheese visit: www.chuckecheese.com/newsroom

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, and where positive, lifelong memories for families are made through fun, food, and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

About California Dreamin' Entertainment, Inc.

California Dreamin' Entertainment ("California Dreamin'") is a new company re-imagining the former Raging Waters site at the Cal Expo/California State Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California. The new vision for the Sacramento park includes the Cal Soleil™ restaurant and wine garden, and the Calibunga™ waterpark. Founded by veterans in the theme park and location based entertainment industry who have developed and operated concepts for the likes of Disney, Universal Studios, Knott's Berry Farm, Chuck E. Cheese, Raging Waters, Malibu Grand Prix, Sega GameWorks and many others over the past 50 years. Management has been involved in the operations of over 100 LBE locations across the US. The Company intends to create new, immersive entertainment and sensory environments and experiences for guests of all ages. Sacramento is the first of several locations the Company is pursuing.

