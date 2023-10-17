CollegeAdvisor.com Now Offering MBA Admissions Counseling

CollegeAdvisor expands its admissions consulting offerings to serve more students

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CollegeAdvisor.com is pleased to announce it now offers 1-on-1 advising for Master's in Business Administration (MBA) applicants with its newly-launched MBA Edge and MBA Plus programs . Led by former MBA admissions officers, these programs are designed to support applicants through every step of the MBA application process.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

CollegeAdvisor.com was founded in 2019 to provide personalized admissions counseling to students of all backgrounds. Earlier this year, CollegeAdvisor became the latest addition to U.S. News & World Report's education portfolio, which offers data, rankings, advice and tools for students navigating the complexity of finding the best college for their individual needs.

CollegeAdvisor launched the MBA Edge and MBA Plus programs to expand its offerings to assist not only high school students and their families looking for undergraduate programs, but also recent college graduates and working professionals interested in applying to Master's in Business Administration programs.

"MBA applicants face similar challenges to undergraduate applicants when applying to programs, including having to craft a compelling application narrative, tailor their resume, write strong essays, and ace their interviews," said Founder and General Manager of CollegeAdvisor Brian Mitchell. "Our network of admissions officers have the expertise that MBA applicants need to navigate these challenges and stand out in a competitive process."

CollegeAdvisor's premium graduate offerings include up to 45 hours of 1-on-1 video chat with a former MBA admissions officer, essay support for up to five MBA programs, GMAT/GRE test prep, mock MBA interviews, and more. CollegeAdvisor has a network of over 300 former admissions officers and admissions experts at the undergraduate and graduate school levels, now including those with experience at top business schools like Harvard Business School, Berkeley Haas, and USC Marshall.

CollegeAdvisor's new programs in MBA graduate admissions counseling aligns with the company's long-term goals to guide students of all ages at the application stages of their educational journeys. CollegeAdvisor has already helped over 6,000 students receive acceptances to top colleges for undergraduate admissions, and is primed to support those exploring graduate admissions.

About CollegeAdvisor.com

Powered by U.S. News & World Report, CollegeAdvisor.com offers one-on-one college admissions support to students applying to undergraduate and MBA programs. CollegeAdvisor.com leverages a digital platform to provide expert admissions counseling and offers students access to online tools, webinars, and personalized support to help organize, track and strengthen their applications.

About U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.