G-SHOCK UNVEILS MULTICOLOR ADDITIONS TO THE ICONIC GAB2100 LINE

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America Inc. is pleased to announce exciting new colorways to the GAB2100 line – introducing the GAB2100FC timepieces. The one-tone multicolor timepieces transform the iconic octagonal form, inherited from the design concept of the very first G-SHOCK, into a youthful must-have for the Fall.

Fun, playful accents adorn the monochromatic case and band for an added flare to elevate the casual design. Colorful hues, inspired by the look of confetti at a concert or party, intricately outline the bezel inlay sections and dial components. These splashes of color complement the monochrome base of the otherwise minimalist design, adding distinctive accents to any outfit with which you pair the watch.

This vibrant line includes three analog-digital combination watches: GAB2100FC-7A, GAB2100FC-1A, and GAB2100FC-3A, all of which deliver a charming splash of color – blue, red, green, and yellow respectively – as well as outstanding durability. The introduction of a casual style timepiece adds to G-SHOCK's wide array of multi-use legendary watches. The GAB2100FA is perfectly designed for both practical daily use and keeping up with trends.

Both the case and band are crafted with a matte resin, allowing for comfort and lightweight wearability. The GAB2100FC is available in three delightful tones, including white, black, and army green, which make the colorful accents truly pop.

Maintaining G-SHOCK's dedication to crafting durable timepieces, each watch is equipped with a Smartphone Link and Tough Solar power capabilities and employs the Carbon Core Guard structure to preserve a slim fit on the wrist. The dual-layer dial construction highlights the chic, youthful design and the dimensionality of the LCD and inset dial.

These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology, including:

Shock Resistance

200 Meter Water Resistance

Solar Powered (Tough Solar)

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown Timer (60 Min.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr.)

World Time (38 TZ + UTC)

The G-SHOCK GAB2100FC-7A, GAB2100FC-1A, and GAB2100FC-3A will retail for $160 and is available today, October 18th, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

