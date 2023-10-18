UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP AND BANDLAB TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND STRATEGIC AI COLLABORATION

Music Leader and World's Leading Social Music Creation Platform to Promote Responsible AI Practices, Including Pro-Creator Standards, and Plan to Develop New and Enhanced Commercial and Marketing Opportunities for UMG-Signed and BandLab Native Creators

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, and BandLab Technologies, the parent company of the world's largest social music creation platform, BandLab, today announced plans for an expansive, industry-first strategic relationship concentrated on artificial intelligence (AI).

Centered on empowering the next generation of artists, including within BandLab's global community, the alliance will advance the companies' shared commitment to ethical use of AI and the protection of artist and songwriter rights. Together, the companies will also pioneer market-led solutions with pro-creator standards to ensure new technologies serve the creator community effectively and ethically.

BandLab is the world's first music creation platform to pledge support for the Human Artistry Campaign (HAC), a global coalition devoted to ensuring AI technologies are developed and utilized in ways that champion human creativity and culture.

As the digital landscape of music continues to evolve, this collaboration is designed to be a beacon of innovation and ethical practice in the industry and heralds a new era where artists are supported and celebrated at every stage of their creative journey.

In making the announcement, Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group said, "We welcome BandLab's commitment to an ethical approach to AI through their accessible technology, tools and platform. We are excited to add BandLab Technologies to a growing list of UMG partners whose responsible and innovative AI will benefit the creative community."

Michael Nash, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, UMG added, "Meng Kuok and his team at BandLab Technologies, as well as the Caldecott Music Group network, have achieved impressive scale at the dynamic intersection of social music and creator technology innovation. At UMG, we constantly seek to empower and support both established and emerging artists. Given BandLab's passion for music and their dedication to nurturing early-stage artistry at the nexus of ecosystem transformation, they are an excellent partner that is compelling for us on multiple fronts.

"This is more important than ever right now as AI assumes an increasingly prominent place in the evolution of music creation tools. We look forward to establishing new creative, marketing, and commercial opportunities for our artists and actively engaging with BandLab's creator community through a highly synergistic structure, collectively protecting today's and tomorrow's future superstars through responsible approaches to utilization of AI in the creative process."

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO & Founder, Caldecott Music Group and CEO of BandLab Technologies said, "BandLab Technologies and our wider Caldecott Music Group network is steadfast in its respect for artists' rights and the infinite potential of AI in music creation and we believe our millions of users around the world share in this commitment and excitement.

"Though new technologies offer unbelievable possibilities to break down more barriers for creators, it's essential that artists' and songwriters' rights be fully respected and protected to give these future generations a chance of success. As demonstrated by BandLab embracing the Human Artistry Campaign principles and this collaboration with UMG, we are committed to getting it right. Through our joint efforts, we anticipate a future of music that is innovative, rewarding, and endlessly inspiring."

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com .

About BandLab Technologies

BandLab Technologies is a collective of global music technology companies on a mission to break down the technical, geographic, and creative barriers for musicians and fans. Empowering creators at all stages of their creative process, the group's wide range of offerings include flagship mobile-first social music creation platform BandLab, award-winning, legendary desktop DAW Cakewalk, powerful artist services platform ReverbNation and recently acquired global beat and music marketplace Airbit. BandLab Technologies is headquartered in Singapore and is a division of Caldecott Music Group. For more information on BandLab Technologies, visit bandlabtechnologies.com.

