Wisconsin-Based Strauss Brands Announces New Focus and Partnership

Veal and lamb lines of business planned divestiture

Expanded beef offerings planned with new partner

FRANKLIN, Wis., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Brands is announcing that it has agreed in principle to sell its veal and lamb lines of business to an industry peer while partnering with a Texas-based producer to enhance its grass-fed, grass-finished beef offerings. Strauss is a third-generation family company with a rich 86-year history.

Veal and Lamb Divestiture

Strauss plans to sell its lamb and veal lines, enabling the company to focus on its top-line growth category – the rapidly growing grass-fed, grass-finished beef market. The transaction is expected to close in the next several weeks.

Catelli Brothers Family of Foods, a U.S. subsidiary of Canadian-based Preval AG, would acquire and shift Strauss veal and lamb production to its two US-based plants in Collingswood, NJ, and Sutton, Massachusetts. Catelli Brothers, like Strauss, is a recognized leader in specialized veal and lamb production and shares the same family commitment to ethical agriculture, customer service, and a focus on high-quality products. Catelli Brothers is part of North America's largest integrated producer of humanely raised veal.

Customer Transition

For current Strauss customers who would transition to Catelli Brothers:

Both companies expect a seamless move with the same level of service.

Strauss is confident that valued customers will be in excellent hands with the transition to Catelli Brothers.

Leaders from both companies will reach out to discuss transition details and timing.

Strauss will expand its beef product offerings, delivering even more variety and choice.

"We are proud to have made meaningful changes in how animals are raised and treated, becoming leaders in ethical agriculture and creating a positive and lasting impact in our industry," said Randy Strauss.

Beef Partnership

Strauss will partner with Texas-based Eddy Foods to expand beef product offerings under its Grass Rooted label. This partnership will strengthen both companies' business and operational synergies in this important and growing segment.

Eddy brings highly sought-after value-added capabilities to Strauss's premium domestic grass-fed grass-finished beef supply. These include ready-to-eat products across smoked sausage, sliced slow-smoked brisket, marinated, sauced, and shredded BBQ. Eddy also has a wide breadth of offerings in pork, chicken, and turkey. They operate over 500,000 square feet of processing space in two plants – Yoakum, Texas, and Greenwood, South Carolina – and distribute nationwide.

About Strauss Brands

Strauss Brands is a leading provider of high-quality, grass-fed, grass-finished, sustainably raised beef products and is committed to ethical agriculture and responsible business practices.

