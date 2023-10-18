The World Will Gather in Riyadh in December to Discuss the Future and Challenges of the Labor Market

The World Will Gather in Riyadh in December to Discuss the Future and Challenges of the Labor Market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is launching the first annual Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC). GLMC will be held on December 13 – 14, 2023, with the aim of advancing labor market resiliency for all stakeholders. The conference's objectives include monitoring the current market situation, fostering collaborative efforts to enhance it, and bringing together government officials, experts, innovators, business and labor leaders, academics, non-governmental organizations, as well as U.N. and other multinational institutions to address these issues.

Global Labor Market Conference (PRNewswire)

H.E. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, the Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development, has welcomed the conference as a much-needed platform for promoting labor market harmony during a time of unprecedented disruption. Minister Al-Rajhi expressed gratitude to the Kingdom's leadership for its contributions to a more resilient labor market on a national, regional, and global scale through Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation agenda. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia aspires to set an example for labor markets and recognizes that the success of Vision 2030's ambitious goals hinges on broad collaboration within the global community.

GLMC will focus on eight main tracks: global labor market catalysts, skills and productivity conundrums, labor market makeovers, work for all, artificial intelligence, the labor market reengineered, the right way to deregulate, and the future-proofed organization.

This event stems from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's willingness to engage in discussions regarding the latest visions and innovative ideas related to labor markets worldwide. This aligns with the Ministry's vision of emphasizing the role of employers and governments in creating a harmonious and inclusive labor market while establishing internationally recognized models and practices, in line with the Kingdom's objectives through various conference activities.

The conference coincides with the rapid technological advancements in global labor markets, which have introduced challenges requiring multi-faceted solutions for their mitigation and the development of proactive measures.

For more info on the conference and its program, go to: www.GlobalLaborMarketConference.com

Photos and Graphics are here ( http://bit.ly/GLMC1 ).

Infographic about the conference A photo of H.E. The Minister of HRSD and a quote

All information and photos are available on this link (which is updated continuously): http://bit.ly/GLMCAccess

About the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC)

The Global Labor Market Conference is a platform that aims to convene experts, specialists, and representatives of labor market stakeholders to engage in discussions about current and future international market challenges and propose innovative solutions to address them. Launched in Riyadh by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this annual conference seeks to establish a forum for the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and as a driving force for positive changes in labor practices on a global scale.

The event will gather Excellencies, the Ministers of Labor from G20 countries, leaders of pertinent international organizations, high-ranking officials, and figures from government and private sectors worldwide. It will also draw participation from major investors in both local and international private sectors. The conference's primary focus will be on policies and best practices related to labor markets, while emphasizing the pivotal roles of employers and governments in shaping a harmonious and inclusive labor market.

In addition to the core conference program, which will delve into topics concerning the future of labor markets, the ongoing transformations in the world of work, and the influence of globalization, several ancillary activities will take place. These will include specialized workshops, diverse events, the signing of numerous memorandums of understanding and agreements, and the recognition of distinguished institutions and organizations within the labor market through the "Labor Award."

This material is distributed by Qorvis Holding Inc. on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia