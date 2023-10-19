CUSTOMERS LAUD CLOUDASTRUCTURE'S CUSTOMER SERVICE

NPS & CSAT Surveys Come Back Strong

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure released the results of their quarterly customer survey and customer loyalty turned out to be incredibly strong: Cloudastructure achieved a Net Promoter Score of +60, vastly above Survey Monkey's average which is +35 NPS for technology companies.

"We aim to exceed our customers' expectations and VP Laura Jermyn and her team are making sure that happens" OBrien CRO

The Customer Satisfaction Survey results were even more impressive: a full 100% of participating customers stated they are satisfied with Cloudastructure's platform and service. The statistic is again far above the industry average, which, according to Hubspot, is 76%.

The company's Google Reviews are equally effusive, with a 4.8 rating overall and comments that offer hints as to what customers find so impressive:

"Fast installation and easy-to-use software"

"Quite good responding to customer service inquiries"

"Responsive and quick to help resolve any issue"

The results reflect the tireless work of Cloudastructure's new Customer Success Team, led by VP Laura Jermyn. After carefully laying out four pillars for engagement, Jermyn mapped out detailed and scheduled attention from the kick-off call, through installation and training, with regular check-in calls to ensure ongoing success. The team proceeded to surpass every measurable objective they designated, including:

A 500% increase in virtual site walks for rapid deployment and reduced costs

A 50% reduction in Company installation times

Increasing options and solutions for low bandwidth properties

100% satisfaction with Customer Training

A median of 0.5 hours for Customer Support Ticket resolution

Cloudastructure CRO Lauren OBrien commented, "In an industry where customer service is often regarded as an adorably antiquated notion, we are proud to be bucking that trend. We aim to exceed our customers' expectations and VP Laura Jermyn and her team are making sure that happens not just at installation, but on a daily basis."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

