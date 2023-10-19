Flo for Partners Now Available: Unlocking Better Sex, Conception & Connection among Couples

Flo users can now seamlessly link their account with their partner

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo, the world's leading women's health app with 57 million global monthly active users, today announced the launch of Flo for Partners, a groundbreaking feature designed to empower male partners with proactive, tailored and scientific insights into their female partner's menstrual and reproductive health. With nearly 60% of women citing their partner's limited understanding of their health as a pivotal factor in affecting their relationship dynamics, Flo for Partners serves as the ultimate translator, decoding mysteries around her sex drive, ovulation window, and pregnancy journey.

Flo for Partners emerged as the most requested feature in 2022, reflecting a growing demand for better education and understanding surrounding women's health. Flo for Partners offers science-backed insights to couples who are seeking to improve their sex life, increase their chances of conceiving, or share their pregnancy journey together. Follow the link to find out more about Flo for Partners: https://flo.health/product-tour/flo-for-partners (PRNewswire)

Flo for Partners emerged as the #1 most requested feature in 2022, reflecting a growing demand for better education and understanding surrounding women's health. With this release, Flo expands its commitment to revolutionize women's health by offering science-backed insights not only to individual users, but to couples who are seeking to improve their sex life, increase their chances of conceiving, or share their pregnancy journey together.

A recent survey conducted by Flo, which included 1.8K US men aged 18-50, highlights the need for education and open communication, with findings pointing to stark knowledge gaps among men:

More than 50% of American men feel that their sex education during adolescence was insufficient.

One third of men report that insufficient sex education has led to unrealistic expectations and difficulty in communicating about sex.

Nearly half of men are unaware that female sex drive surges during ovulation.

Half (51%) of men who believe they have a good understanding of a female body, have never heard about the orgasm gap.

43% of men lack basic knowledge about the average menstrual cycle length.

40% of men consider period pain and PMS as a normal, unavoidable part of life.

The lack of knowledge, misinformation and poor communication leads to a sexual disconnect between the partners:

Nearly half of couples (45%) don't enjoy their sex life.

75% of couples who avoid discussing their sex drive with each other admit that a mismatch in libido negatively affects their relationship.

Conversely, men who regularly engage in conversations about their sex drive with their partners are 2.5 times more likely to enjoy a fulfilling sex life compared to those who seldom broach the topic.

For those looking to have a baby with their partner, the knowledge gaps cause additional relationship stressors. A separate survey of 2.1K US women aged 18-45 found:

52% of those looking to have a baby expressed that their partners having a better understanding of female health would strengthen their emotional bond.

46% of pregnant women believed that increased awareness of reproductive, menstrual, and sexual health from their partners would deepen empathy and ease relationship stress during pregnancy.

"Flo for Partners is Flo's most requested feature – and for good reason," said Cath Everett, VP of Product and Content at Flo. "Women are tired of carrying the mental load, and men are tired of being left in the dark when it comes to their partner's health journey. Whether a couple aims to spice up their love life, nail down the perfect time to conceive, or conquer pregnancy and parenthood together, Flo for Partners is the modern-day sex ed we all wish we'd had."

Key features of Flo Partner Mode include:

Push notifications - Flo for Partners empowers your partner to stay one step ahead of how you might be feeling, so they can be ready with the support you need.

Interpretation and tips - Flo for Partners presents the science behind your cycle and pregnancy, helping your partner take your symptoms seriously.

Decoding symptoms - Flo for Partners explains your cycle in a way your partner can understand, eliminating the need for you to do so.

Advice on how to support - Flo for Partners equips your partner with actionable ways to be there for you, allowing them to take the initiative.

Quizzes and polls - Flo for Partners makes learning about your body, cycle, and sex drive engaging for your partner, enhancing both of your satisfaction with your sex life and facilitating their understanding of the science behind your cycle.

Flo for Partners is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. To start using Flo for Partners, female users simply need to share a unique code with their male partner, who then install Flo and input the code to gain access.

Flo remains committed to its mission of creating a better future for female health, and the protection of sensitive health information remains a top priority for Flo. Users are able to stop sharing their data at any time by tapping the "stop sharing" option within the new feature which immediately revokes partner access to all data. A full overview of privacy features can be found in our external FAQs here .

About Flo Health : Flo Health is the #1 app in the Health & Fitness category; it is the #1 OB-GYN-recommended app for period and cycle tracking based on a survey among 500 US OB-GYNs. Over 300 million people have downloaded Flo, and 57 million people use it on a monthly basis. With over 120 medical experts, Flo supports women and people who menstruate during their entire reproductive lives and provides curated cycle and ovulation tracking, personalized health insights, expert tips, and a fully closed community for users to share their questions and concerns. Flo prioritizes safety and keeps a sharp focus on being the most trusted digital source for women's health information. As part of the company's commitment to privacy, Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Rapid Response category. For more information, please visit https://flo.health.

