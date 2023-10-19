Goldman Sachs Recognizes Socure Founder & CEO Johnny Ayers as One of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs for the Third Year in a Row

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced today that Founder and CEO Johnny Ayers has been recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California for the third year in a row. This elite group of entrepreneurs includes visionary founders that continuously disrupt the status quo and establish a new gold standard within their industries.

Socure's logo (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted to recognize Johnny as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Johnny has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

Socure's identity verification and fraud platform combines advanced machine learning and AI with all elements of a consumer identity to deliver the most accurate and robust identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), fraud risk prediction, document verification, and account validation solution in the market. Socure is disrupting the identity verification space where legacy approaches are highly inaccurate, have a high false positive rate and often require costly manual reviews.

"I'm grateful for being recognized once again by such a distinguished financial institution as Goldman Sachs. It underscores the significance of the remarkable value that our team consistently provides to our customers and partners," said Ayers. "Socure has set a new benchmark for accurate and inclusive identity verification as we relentlessly focus on our mission to verify 100% of good identities in real-time and completely eliminate identity fraud for every applicant on the internet. Our approach continues to challenge the status quo in the market and I'm so excited about the unbelievable progress our team has made in achieving our mission."

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,800 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, and MVB Bank. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socure