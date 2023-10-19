IDEMIA Identity and Security Approved as Department of Defense Skillbridge Provider

Program Helps Service Members Transition to Civilian Work and Gain Industry Training in Specialized Career Areas

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America, the global identity leader in biometric solutions and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, announced today that it has been approved for the Department of Defense (DOD) Skillbridge Program, which allows active-duty U.S. military members to enter the private sector and gain valuable work-experience skills within the last 180 days of their military service.

Under the Skillbridge Program, IDEMIA will host active-duty U.S. military members for placement within the IDEMIA organization for any open roles based on experience, interest, availability, and capacity to train, for a period of up to 180 days. Opportunities at IDEMIA for service members via the Skillbridge Program will span from entry-level to senior roles across the organization, in areas like engineering, security, IT, business development, program management, project management, and more.

As a trusted partner to U.S. government agencies for more than 60 years, IDEMIA's Skillbridge program provides service members the opportunity to take their experiences, skills, leadership, and mission-focused mindset to work with an established leader in the government identity space on biometric and secure identity solutions that support national security, secure our nation's infrastructure, protect our borders, reduce identity fraud, and keep communities safe. IDEMIA Skillbridge members will work with best-in-class, cutting-edge technology that empowers government agencies and is recognized by organizations like

National Institute of Standards (NIST).

"We are thrilled to be a Skillbridge program industry partner and for the opportunity to support, train, mentor and hire service members during their military-to-civilian career transition," shared Krista Crawley, VP Human Resources, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. "We have hired many veterans at IDEMIA, and value the experiences and perspectives they bring to help us deliver mission-critical services to federal, state, and local agencies."

IDEMIA Identity and Security is dedicated to supporting service members and military veterans. Its Veteran Employee Resource Group (VERG) is centered on a mission to embrace IDEMIA's proud community of employee veterans and provide support through shared experiences, veteran recruitment, career development, access to resources and information, and outward engagement.

"It's exciting to see IDEMIA participating in this initiative to help ease the transition of military members into their civilian careers and provide in-demand work experience," shared Patrick Clancey, CEO, IDEMIA National Security Solutions, who served in the U.S. Army, and Executive Advisor to IDEMIA's Veteran Employee Resource Group. "What an honor to partner with this program and those who have served our nation. We know they will bring the same incredible motivation and talent to IDEMIA that they displayed while in uniform."

Service members interested in learning more about working at IDEMIA via the SkillBridge Program can visit here.

