Clutch Recognized for Fast Growth and Employee Satisfaction in Prestigious Workplace Awards

The company has been honored with over five reputable workplace awards in the last month.



WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today announced it ranked on the Washington Business Journal's (WBJ) Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Clutch earned recognition from workplace culture site Comparably for best Compensation , Happiness , Perks & Benefits , and Work-Life Balance for 2023.

Clutch logo (PRNewsfoto/CLUTCH) (PRNewswire)

WBJ's List of Fastest Growing Companies is based on average company revenue growth for the past three years, requiring each company to be locally headquartered and privately owned with no parent company. More than 2,300 companies were surveyed for this year's list, ending with 50 winners. Clutch was ranked as the #46 fastest growing private company in the DC area.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

"We are proud to be recognized among so many fast-growth companies," said Clutch CEO Sonny Ganguly. "Right off the heels of earning a spot on the coveted Inc. 5000 list, these honors not only solidify Clutch's place as a B2B leader in Washington, but as a healthy, happy, and motivating place to work with an abundance of opportunities for its team members across the globe."

In addition to earning four Comparably awards this fall, Clutch has also earned several Comparably awards earlier this year for Best Leadership, Outlook, and Career Growth.

"Our teammates are the engine behind our daily accomplishments and the driving force of our success. Clutch's ability to sustain rapid expansion while providing steadfast support to our team members, both within and outside the workplace, makes winning these awards in the same year particularly meaningful. The potential for expansion, innovation, and the chance to make an even more significant impact in our industry has us eagerly looking forward to what the future holds."

Clutch has grown its revenue by 236% since 2019. To date, Clutch has over 280,000 service providers on its platform, across 154 countries. Clutch is hiring for various positions. If you are interested in joining the team, visit https://clutch.co/careers to learn about current openings.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

Media contact:

Deesha Laxsav

703-944-4279

press@clutch.co



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clutch