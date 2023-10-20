Olympus Announces Two New Category I CPT Codes for the iTind Procedure

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. , Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, announced today that the American Medical Association (AMA) will issue two new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) codes for the iTind™ procedure, a minimally invasive treatment for men with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The release of these two new Category I CPT codes represents a major reimbursement milestone for the iTind procedure that will standardize and streamline the reimbursement process. CPT codes are granted and maintained by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel and are used by government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and commercial health plans to describe healthcare services and procedures for reimbursement. The two new CPT codes for the iTind procedure will go into effect on or after January 1, 2025. In the meantime, physicians will continue to use the unlisted code for billing purposes. Facilities will continue to use C-code, C9769, established by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System.

According to the results of a multicenter randomized controlled trial, treatment with the iTind procedure provides rapid and effective relief of LUTS secondary to BPH through a routinely catheter-free procedure that preserves sexual function.i As with any medical procedure, there are potential risks. Implantation of the iTind device may cause pelvic discomfort, blood in urine, painful or urgent urination. In rare cases, the iTind device may cause urinary tract infection or a sudden difficulty to urinate. The iTind procedure is indicated for men aged 50 and above.

Patients who are candidates for the iTind procedure may be assisted in navigating medical insurance systems through the Olympus UNITE program. Olympus UNITE may include services such as pre-authorization and patient appeals services, strategic reimbursement support, and hotlines to support coverage, coding, and payment concerns. Healthcare providers, insurance staff, and patients with questions about the program should email olympusunite@priahealthcare.com.

