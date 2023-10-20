UN Global Compact Names Two Zoomlion "Belt and Road" Initiative Cases Best Global Practices

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) has received prestigious recognition from the United Nations Global Compact for its strong commitment to sustainable development practices and compliance management. At the achievement release conference of Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to Accelerate the SDG Action Platform ("the Platform"), held on October 16 in Beijing, China, Zoomlion's two "Belt and Road" Initiative cases were selected as exemplary global practices.

The conference highlighted the achievements of the Platform and accentuated the importance of reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and elevating international cooperation under the BRI.

Zoomlion's manufacturing base project in Belarus received recognition for its commitment to environmental conservation. The project actively engages in research and development, technology application, and knowledge exchange, aligning with principles seven to nine of the UN Global Compact. These principles emphasize supporting a precautionary approach to environmental challenges, promoting environmental responsibility, and encouraging the development and adoption of eco-friendly technologies.

Zoomlion has prioritized resource conservation and pollution reduction from the proposal phase of the Belarus manufacturing base. They installed advanced intelligent, low-carbon equipment, incorporating design standards that align with both Chinese and Belarusian technical specifications. Special attention was given to environmental protection, occupational health and hygiene, fire safety measures, and production safety to ensure full compliance with local regulations.

Zoomlion employs advanced technologies and strict standards to control pollution. This includes a comprehensive ventilation system in the welding workshop, electric boosters in the assembly line, automobile exhaust processors in facilities, and intelligent painting systems with exhaust gas treatment facilities in the painting production line. These measures effectively reduce hazards and pollutants while ensuring compliance and worker health.

In addition, Zoomlion's overseas compliance management project, which safeguards the customers' benefits and interests, was also recognized by UN Global Compact. The project has established a simplified "end-to-end" management model that enhances evaluation and monitoring while strengthening communication with overseas customers.

Zoomlion's participation in the BRI, especially the project in Belarus, reflects its commitment to sustainable development. By adhering to the principles seven to nine of the UN Global Compact and meeting local demands, Zoomlion continues to champion global sustainable development and the vision of the BRI as a platform for international cooperation.

