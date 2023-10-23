WAT Medical Donates to the Canadian Red Cross and Peach Arch Hospital

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd. has extended its support to two prominent institutions: the Canadian Red Cross and Peach Arch Hospital, through monetary donations.

WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd. is a leading company in healthcare technology, made a sizable contribution to the Canadian Red Cross on October 8, 2023. Additionally, in a bid to support local healthcare facilities, WAT Medical has also donated to Peach Arch Hospital on October 10, 2023.

WAT Medical announced with the launch of their new product, EmeTerm Explore, that for every unit sold, they would donate $1. As this product garnered popularity and revenue, WAT Medical fulfilled their promise through their support of Red Cross Canada and Peach Arch Hospital.

The Canadian Red Cross renowned for its humanitarian efforts and disaster relief initiatives, will undoubtedly put this contribution to significant use in assisting vulnerable individuals and communities, both in Canada and around the world. WAT Medical's support will help the Canadian Red Cross continue its vital work in providing emergency assistance, disaster management, and health-related programs.

Peach Arch Hospital serving the White Rock, B.C. area is recognized for its dedication to quality healthcare and the well-being of the local community. The funds donated by WAT Medical will help enhance patient care, upgrade medical equipment, and elevate healthcare standards in the region.

WAT Medical Enterprise develops precise, wearable, and smart medical technologies. With a motivated team, leading in the field of medical research and development, efficient and personalized medical services are being provided for individuals worldwide.

EmeTerm, is a wearable physiotherapy device designed to treat nausea and vomiting. lt can be used for carsickness, seasickness, pregnancy vomiting, airsickness, chemotherapy, and postoperative vomiting. Since 2018, WAT Medical received the MDSAP certificate issued by BSI which requires the safety and quality of the medical devices to exceed the requirements set by the lSO13485 standard. The product has been certified by FDA, CE, Health Canada, TGA, and Israel, and have been sold in more than 30 countries and cruise channels in the U.S-Caribbean region.

WAT Medical is making a tangible impact on the lives of those in need, both locally and globally by supporting these charitable organizations. This initiative exemplifies WAT Medical's commitment to social responsibility.

WAT Medical will continue to research and develop wearable devices in the field of personal health and remains steadfast in its commitment to social responsibility, consistently providing support to communities and institutions in need.

