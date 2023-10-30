Mullen Coughlin LLC Grows Incident Response Group, Adding Anne Marie Hanson as Partner in South Carolina

DEVON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC proudly welcomes Anne Marie Hanson as a Partner in the Firm's Incident Response practice group. Anne Marie will be based in South Carolina, adding to our national footprint and providing Breach Coach services to organizations nationwide.

Anne Marie is a seasoned attorney, having spent nearly 20 years as data privacy and regulatory in-house counsel for a national health insurance provider. She brings a unique understanding regarding what in-house lawyers expect from their outside counsel and is extremely conscientious of business considerations in making decisions.

"During my tenure as in-house counsel, I witnessed the progression of technology and the increased focus on the privacy and security of data. I am thrilled to bring my experience to Mullen Coughlin to support our clients' needs," remarks Anne Marie.

Sian M. Schafle, Mullen Coughlin's Incident Response practice group leader, adds, "Not only does Anne Marie bring significant experience and knowledge to our clients, she will also be a great internal resource and subject-matter-expert for our team to rely on. I look forward to working closely with her to provide effective and efficient incident response counsel, and as a valuable asset to Firm operations."

Anne Marie received her Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina Law School and a Bachelor of Music from the University of South Carolina. She previously was a business analyst for a global information technology company, before practicing as an associate attorney, finally serving as an in-house counsel. Throughout her career, Anne Marie has been on the boards of countless legal-related organizations, including the South Carolina chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel, where she served as President during the 2014 term.

Highlighting Anne Marie's extensive knowledge of data privacy and security incident response, Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin notes, "Her experience encompasses all facets of data privacy and information security related to the healthcare and health insurance industries. Her solid appreciation for the laws and regulations, as well as their real-life nuances, strengthens the Firm's Incident Response practice in responding to, and handling, data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry."

With experience in handling over 25,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations, Mullen Coughlin has over 110 experienced attorneys uniquely and solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and security and privacy litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.

