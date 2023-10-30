STRADVISION Showcases Cutting-Edge Vision Perception Technologies at SV Roadshow 2023

SV Roadshow 2023: US & Europe in October and Japan & China in November

For OEM and Tier 1 customers in the automotive industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, demonstrates its innovations at the SV Roadshow 2023, held globally from October to November.

STRADVISION demonstrates its innovations at the SV Roadshow 2023, held globally from October to November. (PRNewswire)

The roadshow, spanning across the USA, Europe, Japan, and China, highlights SVNet, including FrontVision, SurroundVision, and MultiVision - groundbreaking technologies designed to revolutionize the future of autonomous driving and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

During the SV Roadshow 2023, STRADVISION showcased FrontVision, SurroundVision, and MultiVision, various and practical vision perception intelligence for all automotive applications with high accuracy performance on light and versatile platforms. The company also shared its newly organized product lineup and roadmap, a preview of which will be showcased at the upcoming CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

"In the dynamic landscape of autonomous driving and ADAS, automotive OEM customers are actively striving to integrate cutting-edge automotive technologies," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. "At STRADVISION, we are dedicated to fueling this innovation by providing robust vision perception technologies. We are committed to supporting our customers' eagerness to embrace driver-assist systems, offering them not just solutions, but the promise of a safer and more connected future on the roads."

At the core of STRADVISION's innovations lies SVNet, an ultra-light, high-efficiency solution seamlessly integrating deep learning-based object recognition. Compatible with over 18 System-on-Chip (SoC) platforms, SVNet offers more than 30 object recognition functions. STRADVISION's contributions to mass-producing vehicle models featuring autonomous driving capabilities at Level 2 or higher reflect its technical prowess and adaptability, positioning the company as an industry leader.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StradVision