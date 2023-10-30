WorkWave Delivers Profitable Growth in Q3, Attracting New Customers and Garnering Industry-Wide Recognition

HOLMDEL, N.J. , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today reports that it continues to experience significant growth, with a 34% increase in software bookings Q3 year over year, and a 66% increase in new customers versus Q3 2022, in addition to continued best-in-class customer retention.

"WorkWave's consistently strong performance is impressive to me not just because it comes during a time of global financial uncertainty, but because we are building, year after year, upon the previous year's strong performance," said David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "We are truly helping our customers grow, while also delivering greater efficiency into their organizations, and as a result our incredible customer base is in turn helping WorkWave grow and succeed. We continue to be optimistic that this positive momentum will continue, delivering another strong year in 2024, and empower our customers to be best in class within their industries."

WorkWave attributes much of Q3's success to multiple product launches and enhancements, most notably the announcement of new Dynamic Routing for its RealGreen platform, the first and only automated, AI-driven routing optimization available in the green industry. Additional key milestones from Q3 2023 include:

PestPac product updates: Improved, modernized UI menu structure for new modules that improve efficiency and navigation, functionality enhancements to the Dynamic Routing Scheduler, for better optimization management and smoother operations; In addition, the continued expansion of additional open source integrations for more efficient servicing with the introduction of Bell Pulse Smart Traps, new interface for managing and gathering information from individual GPS devices, making it easier to manage technicians, vehicles, and orders; and required compliance updates for managing customer reviews via SMS.

RealGreen product updates: the full release of WorkWave's best-in-class Dynamic Routing to the first group of clients, already demonstrating how advanced, AI-driven route optimization can drive significant ROI, dramatically increase field efficiency, and provide relief in tight labor markets. The launch of Customer Assistant Website 2.0, a modernized platform with consistent workflow, plus theme builder by branch, and access to multiple promotions for the end-user with a simplified checkout. Continued enhancements to RealGreen mobile, allowing customers to link documents and share before/after photos and also now Live Truck Tracking.

TEAM Software by WorkWave: expanded mobile language support for 5 languages; mobile offline mode; new integration allowing customers to find contract workers and additional reporting enhancements (ie. sharing, scheduled reports).

RouteManager updates: With the addition of new KPI metrics route planners can now gain further insight into the efficiency of their routes, their drivers and the completion rates of orders.

Rollins, Inc., a valued PestPac customer, shares a strong strategic partnership with WorkWave and proudly featured WorkWave as a key participant in their 2023 Rollins Partner in Growth Summit. "Our family of brands leverage the features and functionality within WorkWave's products to continually deliver operational efficiencies. These efficiencies allow Rollins brands opportunities to improve the experience we provide our customers," says Rollins Director of Business Integration, Matthew Metcalfe. "Rollins recognizes and values the partnership we have built with WorkWave."

Coupled with its impressive growth figures, WorkWave has seen two recent award wins; CEO David Giannetto being named one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023 by The Software Report for the fourth year in a row and WorkWave being included as an Inc. Power Partner for the second year in a row. Inc. Power Partners recognizes businesses that consistently help other companies reach their highest potential and WorkWave is excited to continue being a great partner to its customers through the upcoming Beyond Service User Conference. The three-day conference in Orlando (January 7-10) is dedicated to educating customers on new and existing products, providing exciting networking opportunities and giving customers the chance to talk one-on-one with product experts. For more information on the WorkWave user Conference please visit: http://uc24.workwave.com/

