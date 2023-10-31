Baja Fresh Turns Up the Heat with Nashville Hot Chicken Menu Additions

Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito and Taco Combo Now Available in Stores for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Things are heating up at Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, with two new menu items featuring Nashville-style hot sauce!

For guests looking to spice things up, the following offerings are now available:

Nashville Hot Chicken Burrito – Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with Baja rice, roasted veggies, melted jack cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco Combo – Two flour tortillas filled with crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, and avocado slices, finished with a drizzle of chipotle aioli. Served with Baja rice, choice of black or pinto beans, and a lime wedge.

"There are so many variants of Nashville hot chicken, but we wanted to put an unexpected spin on it by incorporating it into two of Baja Fresh's favorite dishes for a welcome burst of flavor," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "Our aromatic seasoning blend and hot sauce combo has just the right amount of heat we know our guests will love."

The Nashville Hot Chicken menu items will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations nationwide until January 22, 2024.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information on Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

