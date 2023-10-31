Fictiv Expands Its Global Manufacturing Network into Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , the operating system for custom manufacturing, is proud to announce the addition of Mexico to its global network of manufacturing partners.

This supply chain expansion provides customers with more production options in North America to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruption and deliver fast, on-demand manufacturing services with economical pricing.

According to Fictiv's 2023 State of Manufacturing Report , over 50% of manufacturing leaders want to increase their North American supplier base. With increased investment in its USA manufacturing operation and now the addition of Mexico, Fictiv provides a solution.

To lead its Mexico operation, Fictiv has appointed Ernesto Chacon as General Manager. Chacon brings over twenty-five years of industry experience to the role, with previously held positions at leading companies including Corning Inc., Jabil, Flex, and IBM. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey.

"Mexico is an incredibly exciting region for manufacturing growth, full of untapped potential," said Dave Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv. "We're thrilled to leverage our digital platform and supply chain management excellence to connect our US customers with Mexico's premier manufacturing talent and vice versa."

"Fictiv is at the forefront of digital manufacturing innovation," said Chacon. "I am honored and excited to marry my knowledge of manufacturing in Mexico with Fictiv's technology and global reach."

Fictiv now operates in four global regions including the USA, China, India, and now Mexico to provide customers with prototype to production solutions for custom manufacturing world-wide.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent system, supported by best-in- class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery with unmatched lead times. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 25 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

