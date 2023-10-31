G FUEL is the Official Energy Drink of Anime NYC

G FUEL to Energize New York's Premier Anime Convention and Offer Limited-Edition Anime Collectibles

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime NYC today announced that G FUEL Energy is The Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Anime NYC 2023, taking place Nov. 17 through 19 at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Center.

G FUEL, which offers officially licensed zero-sugar energy drink products based on such iconic anime franchises as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto Shippuden, Attack on Titan, and Mobile Suit Gundam, will be on-site at Booth #2107 with limited-edition anime Shaker Cups and will help energize the show with product giveaways, photo ops and much more.

"We're always thrilled to welcome new sponsors into the fold that value our community as much as we do. G FUEL's industry partnerships and line of anime-inspired products made them a perfect fit for us to welcome them as Anime NYC 2023's official energy drink," said Anime NYC Event Director MK Goodwin.

Anime NYC, powered by Crunchyroll and created by LeftField Media, celebrates the best in Japanese pop culture with three days of panels, exhibits, screenings, and appearances by some of Japan's biggest animation and publishing luminaries today.

"Anime fans represent one of the most passionate fan communities in the world, so we're excited to fuel that passion at Anime NYC as only G FUEL can," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "And with our expanding lineup of anime-inspired flavors – including DBZ Kamehameha, Naruto Shippuden Sage Mode, Gundam MS-M31-0N, and Attack on Titan Spinal Fluid – we're looking forward to meeting new fans and introducing them to the Game-Changing Energy of G FUEL!"

G FUEL will also serve as the Official Energy Drink Sponsor of LeftField Media's Anime Frontier, taking place Dec. 8 through 10 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

To shop G FUEL's anime collection and to learn more about the company's exciting collabs, visit GFUEL.com. For more information on Anime NYC, visit animenyc.com.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 352,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson , Activision Blizzard, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Toei Animation Inc., Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Anime NYC, Powered by Crunchyroll

Anime NYC powered by Crunchyroll is New York City's anime convention! A showcase of the best of Japanese pop culture in the biggest city in America, Anime NYC brings anime fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. The next event takes place November 17-19, 2023 in New York's Javits Center, and we invite you to join over 60,000 fans for a celebration of Japanese animation, manga, cosplay, fashion, food, games, toys, and more in the heart of NYC! For more, visit animenyc.com.

