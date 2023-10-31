EV6 GT received award for 2024 Performance EV of the Year priced under $100,000

Combination of long-range capability, spacious interior and sophisticated design with 576 horses of thrilling performance made the EV6 GT a standout winner

EV6 GT wins prestigious title in the award's inaugural year

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is proud to announce the Kia EV6 GT has been named Road & Track's 2024 Performance EV of the Year, taking the win in the category for EVs priced under $100,000. Selected after a rigorous evaluation of all available EVs deemed legitimate performance vehicles by Road & Track, the EV6 GT outperformed the competition in a series of demanding road tests.

Kia EV6 GT Crowned Road & Track’s 2024 Performance EV of the Year (PRNewswire)

"We are deeply honored the EV6 GT has garnered the enthusiastic attention of the esteemed editors at Road & Track, who are passionate auto enthusiasts at heart," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "We are thrilled they recognized our core objective to redefine the notion that EVs don't have to be silent boxes on wheels, and that our high-horsepower EV6 GT can evoke the same level of excitement as some of the most fun-to-drive gasoline-powered cars."

To determine the winner, Road & Track closed off a four-mile stretch of Angeles Crest Highway and drove six qualifying EVs along the twisty roads, assessing raw speed, cornering, braking, endurance, comfort, and how much they each emoted as a sports car. Important EV factors such as charging times and energy usage were also taken into consideration. Winners were split into two groups: one for EVs with as-tested prices under $100,000, and one for those above that mark.

"Kia has nailed the EV transition," said Mike Guy, Editor-in-Chief of Road & Track. "They've been able to pull off the impossible alchemy of combining unparalleled design, tech, software, and performance in a way no other carmaker has – at any price point."

Based on the award-winning E-GMP modular EV platform, the EV6 GT expands the limits of electric performance vehicles with a dual-motor e-AWD powertrain, an energy-dense 77.4-kWh battery pack serving a front-mounted 160kW motor, combined with a rear-mounted 270kW motor, to produce a combined power output of 576 hp and 546 lb.-ft. of torque. Other significant upgrades exclusive to the EV6 GT include a dedicated sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers, larger ventilated front (15-inch) and rear (14.2) disc brakes with monoblock calipers, Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires fitted with 21-inch alloy wheels, and a "Drift Mode1" that allows for more oversteer.

The EV6 GT accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 161 mph2. Further enhancing the EV6 GT's performance is its 800v fast charging capabilities, enabling the vehicle to go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in 18 minutes3 using a DC fast charger, plus innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)4 functionality.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Drift Mode is not intended for use on public roads, and should not be used when traffic or pedestrians are present. No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions and it is the driver's responsibility to ensure it is safe before using Drift Mode. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

2 EV6 GT 0-60 based on internal Kia testing. Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits, and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

3 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 800v 350kW DC fast charger and approximately 72 degrees Fahrenheit battery temperature . Actual charge will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

4 V2L requires the purchase of separately sold additional equipment and may not be compatible with all devices and homes. V2L can be used until a 20 percent battery state of charge. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America