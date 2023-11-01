KLEVV STRENGTHENS ITS DDR5 GAMING MEMORY LINEUP WITH NEW NON-BINARY & HIGH-CAPACITY KITS

48GB AND 64GB DUAL CHANNEL MEMORY KITS AVAILABLE

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil brand new additions to its high-capacity non-binary DDR5 overclocking memory range, meticulously designed to meet the demanding needs of gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts across the globe.

KLEVV's DDR5 memory lineup now boasts novel non-binary and high-capacity combinations aimed at bringing users a diverse, cutting-edge product range.

Globally popular CRAS V RGB, CRAS XR5 RGB, and BOLT V DDR5 gaming/overclocking memory are now available in non-binary 48GB (24GBx2) and high-capacity 64GB (32GBx2) kits, ensuring enhanced performance and multitasking capabilities. Ideal for modern-day computing needs, these new units are suitable for PC workstations and gaming rigs that settle for nothing but the very best. KLEVV's CRAS V RGB and CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 gaming/overclocking memory offer up to 8000MT/s clock speed, perfect for content creators seeking to harness the unparalleled performance of the latest DDR5 technology.

Furthermore, the KLEVV DDR5 U-DIMM series also receives a non-binary 48GB (24GBx2) kit, complementing the previously available 64GB (32GBx2) variant, providing an unparalleled computing experience for users looking at a budget-friendly alternative.

As the hardware landscape continues to evolve with each passing day, consumer usage behaviors are becoming more advanced, necessitating an increase in memory capacity. Recognizing this shift, KLEVV is dedicated to offering more diverse capacity combinations, enabling consumers to choose the ideal memory solution tailored to their specific needs.

The latest high-capacity & non-binary memory kits will be available from November 2023. KLEVV products can be found on Amazon US/UK/FR/ES/DE site and distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany.

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com .

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid-state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award for its innovative product design in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2022. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com .

