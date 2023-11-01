Unanet Launches New Asset, Inventory and Project Manufacturing Capabilities to Give GovCons the Scalable Solutions They Need for Complex Projects

Acquisition of Flowtrac yields new capabilities to meet federal standards, automate tasks and improve productivity

DULLES, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet today announced new inventory and project manufacturing features for government contractors (GovCons). As the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for GovCons, Unanet is following through on its commitment to innovating its technology and meet the ever-growing needs of its customers.

Carefully managing materials, inventory, assets, and the manufacturing process is a growing need among thousands of GovCons that deliver made-to-order products to their federal agency clients. From ruggedized laptops for the military to packaging vaccines for delivery, these products are highly specialized and require detailed and unique specifications along with ongoing project management, all of which must meet various compliance requirements. In addition to automating procurement, tracking government furnished property (GFP), supply chain management and other operations, Unanet's customers can stay compliant by keeping inventory and manufacturing aligned with their accounting and ongoing project management.

"GovCons told us they want these capabilities synchronized with their accounting and project management, so we listened and acted. We are committed to ensuring our customers have the tools they need for success," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "We're effectively integrating best-in-class capabilities, so our customers have a one-stop-shop that meets all their needs upon implementation. Today's news is just one more example of how we're redefining what it means to be a customer-first solution provider."

Unanet's inventory and project manufacturing capabilities come through a recent acquisition of Flowtrac Software, an exclusive Unanet partner who has fully integrated offerings within the Unanet platform. GovCons of all sizes such as Blue Halo and Innoflight have successfully integrated Unanet ERP with the Flowtrac tools.

"The integration of Unanet and Flowtrac allowed us to streamline our processes and reporting to effectively manage procurement and inventory. We have seen reduced processing time and overhead costs while also getting everything we need for audit compliance," said Patrick Lenahan, CFO of Innoflight.

By acquiring the capabilities, Unanet now has the features as part of its platform, while also having the ability to invest in and refine the tools so they meet customers' expanding needs.

Available today, Unanet GovCon ERP with inventory and project manufacturing gives customers:

Automatic connections between inventory, assets, manufacturing and finance.

Simplified compliance with built-in guardrails and audit trails.

Bill of materials (BOM) integration and project matching to track and allocate costs automatically.

Ability to track products by quantity, lot, and even by serial/tag code.

Inventory status and location down to aisle, bin and shelf.

Receiving and ordering with BOM integration to automate backorder and task assignments.

Customizable invoicing and billing workflows.

Unanet's acquisition of Flowtrac was a strategic move to add capabilities that will enrich the overall GovCon customer experience. Flowtrac will continue to provide industry-leading asset, inventory, and project manufacturing capabilities to the wide variety of industries it serves today. Currently, Flowtrac's solutions are used by dozens of major GovCons and other successful companies.

"Unanet's customer focus, its drive to innovate, and its designation as a top workplace align closely with our culture, and our two companies complement each other perfectly," said Stacy Tate, President and Founder of Flowtrac. "We are thrilled with the value our combined companies will deliver and look forward to a bright future, together."

"We welcome Flowtrac's team and customer base to the Unanet family," continued Halliday. "The possibilities for growth in a wide variety of industries and geographies are beneficial near-term and long. As a united team we will demonstrate true service and innovation, so our customers can achieve success on their terms."

