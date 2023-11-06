Disney Launches "Mickey & Friends Holiday Village," A Digital Shoppable Experience Inviting Fans to Celebrate the Holidays and Find a Gift for Everyone on Their List

Gift your favorite Mickey & Friends products from over 70 different brands that are perfect for all Disney fans now through January 7
BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney has launched Mickey & Friends Holiday Village, an immersive online retail experience inspired by Mickey & Friends where fans can shop hundreds of holiday products until January 7. The digital shopping experience is inspired by the in-person holiday village that took place in Los Angeles November 4 and 5, and has product offerings from brands such as Aldo, Barefoot Dreams, Baublebar, Coach, Forever 21, Fossil, Hot Topic, Loungefly, shopDisney, Stoney Clover Lane, Target and many more.
The Mickey & Friends Holiday Village offers fans an opportunity to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone. From trend setting accessories for your favorite fashion friend, plushes and toys for your little ones, blankets for cozy evenings and more, the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village has a wonderful selection of gifts for all ages.
See below for a selection of Mickey & Friends product to find exactly what you are looking for this season:
For all Disney Fans
- 1-800 Flowers: a-Dog-able® Disney Mickey Mouse for Holiday
- Aldo: Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Black-Silver Crossbody Bag
- Baublebar: Mickey Mouse Holiday Welcome Wreath Bag Charm
- Barefoot Dreams: CozyChic® Disney 100th Anniversary Classic Mickey Confetti
- Coach: Disney Clip Low Top Sneaker In Signature Jacquard With Mickey Mouse
- Forever 21: Disney Mickey & Friends Varsity Jacket
- Lionel: Disney Christmas Lionchief Set
- Loungefly: Mickey & Friends Gingerbread House Mini Backpack
- shopDisney: Disney Classics Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack
- shopDisney: Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Holiday Family Matching Sleep Set
- Stoney Clover Lane: Disney Mickey & Friends Duffle Bag
- Target: Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Mickey Mouse 11" Decorative Nutcracker
- Williams Sonoma: Rufonni Historia Disney Hammered Copper Ultimate 9-Piece Cookware Set
- Yellowpop: Mickey Mouse Giant Neon Sign
For the Young Adult
- Aldo: Disney 100 Silver Cup Sole Sneaker
- Baublebar: Mickey Mouse Disney Earrings
- Forever 21: Disney Minnie Mouse Patch Top
- Stoney Clover Lane: Disney Mickey & Friends Jumbo Fanny Pack
- Hanna Andersson: Disney Classic Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Pajama Pants
- shopDisney: Santa Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults
- Yellowpop: Mickey Mouse Vintage Neon Sign
"Minnie"-Sized Gifts
- 1-800 Flowers: Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Holiday Spruce
- Basin: Disney Merry Mickey & Friends Gift Box Bundle
- Coach: Disney Notebook with Holiday Print
- Funko Pop!: Disney Holiday Collection
- Hot Topic: Disney Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Wall Clock
- Hot Topic: Disney Mickey Mouse And Friends Characters 6 Days Of Socks Gift Set
- Loungefly: Mickey & Friends Gingerbread House Zip Around Wallet
- Williams Sonoma: Mickey Mouse Water Bottle
For the Little One
- Barefoot Dreams: CozyChic® Disney 100th Anniversary Mickey Stamped Stroller Blanket
- Hanna Andersson: Disney Holiday Plaid Baby Zip Sleeper
- Posh Peanut: Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Long Sleeve Twirl Skirt Bodysuit
- Post Peanut: Disney White Baby Girl Big Bow Headwrap
- shopDisney: Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush 2023
- shopDisney: Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Plush
- Target: Retro Reimagined Mickey Mouse Kids' Plush
- Target: Disney Mickey Squishy Face Nogginz Kids' Throw Pillow Set
To visit the digital marketplace please go to DisneyHoliday.com/Village and be sure to join the festive fun all season long by following @DisneyStyle and #DisneyHolidays.
ABOUT DISNEY CONSUMER PRODUCTS, GAMES AND PUBLISHING
Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) is the division of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP) that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the shopDisney e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, as well as local and international retailers. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.
