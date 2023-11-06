New KnowBe4 PhishER Plus Integrates With CrowdStrike Falcon Sandbox

CrowdStrike collaborates with KnowBe4 to help effectively identify, block and remove phishing email threats before they make it into users' inboxes

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new integration between KnowBe4's PhishER Plus and CrowdStrike Falcon Sandbox. Together, these offerings analyze user-reported malicious emails in a safe way without risking an organization's environment.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.) (PRNewswire)

PhishER Plus is a very powerful tool that assists organizations in strengthening their email security defenses and acts as an additional final layer after existing secure email gateways (SEGs) and other cybersecurity layers fall short. The product leverages the world's largest group of global users trained to spot and report real phishing attacks, powering a new KnowBe4 global threat feed. The triple-validated phishing threat feed automatically blocks phishing attacks before they make it into users' inboxes. PhishER Plus is an upgraded version of KnowBe4's existing PhishER product, with two new, exclusive features including the Global Blocklist and Global PhishRIP that integrate with Microsoft 365.

"KnowBe4 is proud to partner with CrowdStrike to provide a seamless integration with PhishER Plus," said Greg Kras, chief product officer, KnowBe4. "Together, PhishER Plus and CrowdStrike enable organizations to automate scans and detonations, streamline analyses, maximize ROI and effortlessly triage, analyze and report files and URLs to combat top threats and phishing emails. This integration is essential for organizations to effectively streamline their processes while protecting their environment and end users."

KnowBe4 will provide step-by-step instructions and recommendations to help IT/security professionals achieve quick and pain-free integration and data syncing during the implementation process.

KnowBe4 now integrates or partners with over 20 of the world's top cybersecurity platforms across Endpoint, Network, Identity, Cloud and Data Security https://www.knowbe4.com/integrations . For more information on PhishER Plus, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/phisher-plus .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.