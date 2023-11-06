VirnetX to Webcast Fireside Chat with CEO Kendall Larsen

Larsen to discuss 2023 activities and provide corporate roadmap for 2024

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, today announced it will webcast a special fireside chat with CEO Kendall Larsen on November 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. PST. The discussion will provide a snapshot of the Company's activities in 2023 and preview where the Company is headed in 2024 and beyond. The fireside chat with Kendall Larsen will be webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2728/49438

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT/WHO: A Fireside Chat with VirnetX CEO Kendall Larsen

WHEN: November 17, 2023, 9 a.m. PST

WHERE: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2728/49438

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device- and location-independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign-granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com .

Investor Relations

VirnetX Holding Corporation

415.505.0456

ir@virnetx.com

View original content:

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation