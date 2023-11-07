Peter Madrigal Stirs Up BravoCon 2023 with WeightWatchers Points Party Bus

WeightWatchers teamed up with Vanderpump Rules' Peter Madrigal to help shake and stir things up at BravoCon 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4th, Peter Madrigal served up WeightWatchers points-friendly cocktail menu on the WW Points Party Bus circling BravoCon where partygoers sipped and enjoyed deliciously healthful inspired cocktails like 'Chardonnay Slush' and the 'Fizzy Hibiscus'. WeightWatchers knows it's all about enjoying life, drinking, and eating all the foods we love! Bravolebrities including Vicki Gunvalson, Whitney Rose, and Ashley Darby joined the fun, whooping it up with influencers and fellow bus riders making the evening even more memorable.

Peter Madrigal stirs it up on WeightWatchers Points Party Bus in Las Vegas during BravoCon 2023(Photo Credit - Enoch Kim for WeightWatchers) (PRNewswire)

Bravolebrities Peter Madrigal, Daisy Kelliher, Amrit Kapai, Vicki Gunvalson, Whitney Rose, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon join the WeightWatchers Points Party Bus serving it up on the Las Vegas Strip, BravoCon 2023(Photo Credit - Enoch Kim for WeightWatchers) (PRNewswire)

Cruising down the Las Vegas Strip during BravoCon, Bravolebrities Peter Madrigal, Daisy Kelliher, Amrit Kapai, Vicki Gunvalson, Whitney Rose, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon raise a toast with WeightWatchers Points Inspired Cocktails.(Photo Credit - Enoch Kim for WeightWatchers) (PRNewswire)

