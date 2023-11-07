Simpli.fi Launches New TV Ad Insights Dashboard to Support Current CTV Offerings

The New Solution Enhances CTV Planning and Enables Optimized Campaign Activations for both Linear TV and Digital Advertising Buyers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced the launch of its TV Ad Insights Dashboard. The tool provides advertisers with valuable data about streaming and linear TV advertising trends at the ZIP code level. The TV Ad Insights Dashboard builds on the company's ZTV capability – a unique solution that delivers CTV advertising at a competitive price on high-quality inventory with precise audience targeting, granular reach, and frequency measurement at the household level.

The TV Ad Insights Dashboard combines Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) and U.S. Census TV viewing data from millions of users across the country, creating visual insights broken down by time of day, network, advertiser, and more. The dashboard advances advertisers' planning capabilities, enabling them to target their message to ZIP codes that index highly to factors such as CTV saturation, audience viewing habits, age, household income, and gender. By optimizing to the most desirable zip codes in a marketing area or cable zone, advertisers can deliver their messages to more relevant audiences and increase the effectiveness of their campaigns.

"The TV Ad Insights Dashboard provides our customers with valuable planning information in an easy-to-use format. This helps advertisers achieve the best return on their CTV investment while working hand-in-hand with our existing ZTV capability, allowing users to identify and target the most relevant ZIP codes throughout the U.S. By combining both tools, our clients can further enhance their campaigns, maximize their budgets, and extend their reach" said Josh Lehman, VP of Product at Simpli.fi.

While testing with key customers, the TV Ad Insights Dashboard received stellar reviews and immediately demonstrated its effectiveness to users. Additional feedback was gained from these test cases enabling further enhancements to the product's capability. This collaborative approach not only fortifies the new dashboard but also empowers advertisers with even more tools to determine where to best reach their audience and balance ZTV and linear spending more efficiently.

