Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Arrives at Vibrant Downtown Miami Scene, Set to Open at Miami Worldcenter

Fast-Casual Brand Secures Third Florida Location, Capitalizes on Statewide Growth Momentum

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonjour! Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has secured its third location in Miami at 851 NE 1st Ave., Suite 105, within the luxurious Miami Worldcenter, a $6 billion, 27-acre mixed-use- development in the heart of Downtown Miami, encompassing retail, residential, hospitality and commercial office uses.

The Miami Worldcenter location will be corporate-owned and operated and is expected to open in Q3 2024. Founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, Sweet Paris has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in the country with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. The duo met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes. Soon, they made it their mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" and began traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful.

"Miami Worldcenter is at the center stage of the ongoing transformation of Downtown Miami," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "The premier retail, residential, and dining experience in the center and the city of Miami in general goes hand-in-hand with the experience we provide to our guests. Sweet Paris is the perfect complement to the art-focused character of the development and will become a sought-after destination in itself. We are thrilled to be a part of the ongoing growth of the city!"

The brand recently opened two locations in the Miami area. The first café opened in Doral in December 2022, and the most recent opening occurred in Coral Gables in July of this year. The Miami Worldcenter café will join the 15 additional Sweet Paris locations currently open and operating around the country and Mexico. A fourth location in South Florida is expected to be announced shortly after the Miami Worldcenter opening, and Sweet Paris plans to open a number of additional stores in the State in the near future, currently exploring opportunities in cities like Orlando and Tampa.

"Miami's constant growth and cosmopolitan character, with visitors from all over the world, represents an ideal showcase for our brand," said Allison Chavez. "The team is set to complete the design phase of the project in the next few weeks, which will incorporate some refreshing new elements that will further elevate the Sweet Paris experience for our guests."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was most recently ranked on Restaurant Business' 2023 Future 50, and has been featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises in addition to the Franchise 500® list. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List, an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

