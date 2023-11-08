Center for Social Capital Launches with Exclusive CEO Interviews

From Delta to Chipotle to Peet's Coffee, America's Top CEOs Embrace Social Capital

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Capital Insider, www.centerforsocialcapital.com the premiere publication of the Dave Alexander Center for Social Capital—the nation's leading gathering place for businesses and business leaders committed to putting people first—has launched with a mission to transform business and society by prioritizing community, employees and vendors ahead of profits.

"Just as the civil rights movement and women's movement began with an idea and a need, the time is ripe to fight to relieve human suffering and find economic solutions made possible by sound capitalistic business models that are people-centric," said Chris Benguhe, founder and president of the Dave Alexander Center for Social Capital and publisher of the Insider. "It's a way of doing business that has been embraced by CEOs at the world's top global brands (e.g., Marriott, WD-40). These trailblazing leaders have embraced the Social Capital mission to improve the state of humanity by focusing on capitalism done right. Although companies have seen that a by-product of social capital increases productivity, aids recruitment and retention of talent, and boosts the bottom line, Benguhe stresses that the main priority is creating an improved workplace (and community) from family-friendly programs to programs to aid the homeless.

The Insider will have themed features (e.g., authenticity and family matters) with the nation's most compelling CEOs, original CEO-authored articles (or Q&As), book recommendations, and exclusive video interviews that dig deep into the Social Capital movement. Benguhe and his team began building the network in 2020 and have grown it to almost 200 forward-thinking CEOs and founders.

In 2024, the Center will offer members-only seminars where people can take lessons from America's top Social Capital leaders on effective people-centric leadership. There will also be a certificate program, Annual Awards Gala and Global Summit. The Summit will bring together thought leaders who are changing the world for the better and those who want to learn from them.

SOCIAL CAPITAL is the new ultimate asset for any business. It is at the core what it means to be successful in the twenty-first century and beyond.

The SOCIAL CAPITAL movement has already transformed business and society and will be the single most important force for achieving happiness and prosperity for all in the years to come.

