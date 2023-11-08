EMPOWERING CREATORS GLOBALLY: STORYHUNTER UNVEILS DYNAMIC REBRAND TO GLIMMER

GLIMMER EXPANDS ENTERPRISE SERVICES TO OFFER LIGHTNING FAST 3-DAY PAYOUTS FOR CREATORS WORLDWIDE

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhunter , the global platform empowering creators and brands to tell their boldest stories, today announced a transformative rebrand to 'Glimmer' that reflects its unwavering commitment to supporting creators and brands in the fast-growing creator economy. For the past 11 years, Storyhunter has been a pioneering force in creative production, bringing the global creator community together through long-lasting creative partnerships. The all-in-one platform for building and managing an agile, creative workforce has helped countless brands scale up original, authentic content production across the globe.

Glimmer is the online home of over 50,000+ of the world's most talented creators, producers, directors, DP's, 3D creators, and more. They use the platform to host portfolios, discover opportunities, and get paid reliably and quickly by Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and leading media companies. (PRNewswire)

In conjunction with the rebrand, Glimmer is announcing a new, faster payout option for creators anywhere in the world to get paid within 3 days of completing a project. Glimmer is also launching dynamic, new visual creator portfolios that directly connect to its robust global marketplace as well as an advanced search experience for finding the right creator for any project.

"We are unleashing the potential of creators worldwide by showcasing their capabilities and making it simple for them to connect to some of the most amazing projects on the planet. We have proven that we can change the way filmmakers and journalists get hired and paid, and now we will scale that impact across many other creative services so that more creators can focus only on doing the work they love," says founder and CEO, Jaron Gilinsky. "We have a new identity, and it represents hope for creators and the creator economy. We envision a limitless world for creators, and in this new era of Glimmer, we will continue to advocate for the rights of creators everywhere to create freely and fearlessly – leaving our mark on the evolving creator economy for the benefit of both people and planet."

For brands, agencies, and the entertainment sector, Glimmer is expanding into full studio production services, 3D, and long-form original content. Glimmer's new platform also includes upgraded technology built to provide enterprises and agencies with a suite of collaboration and pricing tools developed from the insights of a data set of more than 70,000 unique creative media projects.

"Glimmer is the only all-in-one, full-service platform for brands, agencies to build and leverage an agile, creative workforce," says Jamie Elden, Glimmer's global chief revenue officer. "Our platform is home to a vetted talent marketplace of more than 50,000+ creators globally using our creator management platform to unify procurement, communication, team collaboration, project management, contracts, accounting, and analytics all in one place with our clients. Over the past decade, our platform has become the go-to destination for the growing creator economy and as we continue to expand into this addressable market of $250B currently, and doubling over the next five years we are well positioned as a market leader in this space as it evolves.

About Glimmer:

Glimmer, formerly known as Storyhunter, is on a mission to unleash the potential of creators everywhere.

Since 2012, the company has provided key talent and production services in more than 170 countries to the global news, travel, broadcast, publishing, and enterprise sectors. It is now the online home of over 50,000+ of the world's most talented creators, producers, directors, DP's, 3D creators, and more. They use the platform to host portfolios, discover opportunities, and get paid reliably and quickly.

Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and leading media companies rely on Glimmer's all-in-one Creator Management Platform to build, manage, and pay their agile, creative workforce, allowing them to better compete in the "always on" media environment while enabling them to efficiently produce local, authentic content anywhere, at any scale.

Glimmer pays creators tens of millions of dollars annually, forging countless creative projects and partnerships. It is one of the fastest-growing technology companies serving the Creator Economy.

To learn more, visit www.glimmer.io , follow @Glimmer on Instagram, Linkedin, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Maria Larrazaba

maria_larrazabal@tedmillergroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glimmer