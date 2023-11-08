ONT+ visitor pass program honored by IEEP for providing community members with pre-9/11-type access to terminals

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport's groundbreaking ONT+ digital pass program that allows community members to conveniently accompany or pick up families and friends at the gate has received a prestigious Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Award from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP).

In addition to being able to pick up or drop off families and friends directly at the gate, non-travelers can use ONT+ to enjoy Ontario International Airport's popular restaurants and shops. (PRNewswire)

The ONT+ program, launched a year ago, was honored by IEEP in the category of Cooperation Among Cities, Counties or Agencies in recognition of the collaboration between airport staff and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in providing the non-traveling public access to the security side of passenger terminals.

Under the program, community members can obtain an almost instantaneous digital visitor pass, which they can use – much like an airline ticket – to enter TSA checkpoints and access the post-security side of the passenger terminal. The program, among the first of its kind in the United States, provides the community access to the terminal and airport services that have largely been unavailable to non-travelers since before 9/11.

More than 4,000 people a month now use ONT+.

"We all remember the excitement of being able to meet arriving family and friends as they get off the plane. ONT+ is a way to bring back some of that experience from decades ago, in a safe and secure manner," said Dean Brown, ONT Public Safety Administrator, who worked closely with TSA in establishing the program.

Said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority, "We are honored to have received this award from IEEP, and are grateful to TSA and all of our airport guests who have used this service and made it such a success."

To receive an ONT+ visitor pass, non-travelers can visit www.flyontario.com/ontplus and fill out an online application within seven days of their visit. If approved, visitors will receive an your ONT+ Visitor Pass via e-mail, which they can use – along with a TSA-approved photo ID – to enter the security checkpoint. Printed ONT+ visitor passes are not accepted. ONT+ visitors are subject to the same security regulations as passengers boarding an aircraft and are not allowed to bring items prohibited by TSA.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

