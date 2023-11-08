Steelcase Recognized for Advancing and Supporting Women

The organization ranks among only 7% of Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies with more than half of their board of directors comprised of women.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase, a global design and thought leader in the world of work, announces its recognition from the Women's Forum of New York and receipt of the ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award from the Grand Rapids Chamber.

Steelcase Logo (PRNewswire)

The company was honored today at the Women's Forum of New York's signature event, the 2023 Breakfast of Corporate Champions, for the composition of its board, with over half, 58%, of its seats held by women. The forum's signature event celebrated 233 total companies of the Fortune 1000 and S&P500 whose boards are comprised of at least 40% women. Steelcase was one of 78 specially recognized for having 50% or more women.

The Women's Forum of New York accelerates the advancement of women on boards across all industries and strives to achieve gender balance on corporate boards by 2025. To achieve this goal, the Women's Forum is driving change from the top by convening and honoring CEOs and board leadership and acknowledging their pivotal role in prioritizing gender parity as a business imperative.

Steelcase was also honored with the ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award by the Grand Rapids Chamber in September for supporting, developing and honoring women leaders. The award is given to local organizations for creating a culture that encourages women to achieve their full leadership potential and give back to the larger community of women and girls by supporting leadership initiatives.

"We are honored to be recognized on a national and local level, along with so many other great organizations, for our work in fostering inclusion and creating a culture where women can thrive," said Lizbeth O'Shaughnessy, senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary of Steelcase. "As leaders in the world of work, we help create places that impact the experiences of millions of people every day. That's why we work to build a strong sense of community and belonging, where all people feel seen, heard and valued, for ourselves and our customers."

Steelcase fosters inclusion for all by building community and belonging with equitable access to opportunity in the workplace and the world. This happens through 12 business inclusion groups, its internship program, formal mentorships, its global employee assistance program, inclusive design practices, wellbeing programs and more.

Steelcase has also been recognized as a Best Employer for Women by Forbes, a Best Employer for New Grads by Forbes, one of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light, one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by the US News and World Report.

Learn more about Steelcase and its work to create better futures for People and the Planet at Steelcase.com/People-Planet.

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steelcase