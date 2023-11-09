LP Building Solutions Pledges Support to Veteran Hiring Initiative

Sponsorship of veteran-focused recruitment and training program adds to LP's efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workforce

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, pledged to support veteran hiring initiatives, including a new partnership with the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America program. This initiative provides certifications and career readiness training to prepare transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard members, reservists and military spouses for rewarding careers in manufacturing.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to continue LP's long-standing support of our nation's heroes through initiatives like the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America program," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "Since our founding, we have enthusiastically recruited veterans, guardsmen and reservists to join LP because they quickly become valuable members of our team who bring strong leadership, decision-making and commitment. To extend employment opportunities in support of our military families who have given so much for us is truly an honor."

By helping veterans apply the skills gained through their service to a career, the Heroes MAKE America program removes barriers for veterans to become leaders in the manufacturing industry. With a 90% job placement rate, the program collaborates with manufacturing companies to identify open positions and prepare veterans through essential manufacturing credentials and coursework.

"Every year, nearly 200,000 service members transition into civilian life with skills and experience perfect for a successful career in modern manufacturing," said Manufacturing Institute President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee. "Our industry provides excellent opportunities for veterans seeking a new mission. With today's generous investment by LP Building Solutions, the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America program will be able to expand its reach and engage with an even more diverse coalition of members of the greater military community, introducing them to pathways to modern manufacturing. We appreciate LP Building Solutions' generous investment to this life-changing program and support of our nation's veterans and their families."

LP is committed to attracting and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce that includes those who served in our armed forces. To fulfill these goals, LP has long supported the hiring of veterans, building a supportive workplace, and offering comprehensive benefits to enhance their well-being.

In addition to supporting Heroes MAKE America, LP prioritizes a culture that emphasizes support and belonging for veterans. Recently, LP team members Vanessa Dahlstrom and Bob Simpson received U.S. Department of Defense Patriot Awards for creating supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve.

"I have always felt that it is my responsibility to provide a workplace that acknowledges and honors the commitment of National Guard members and retired veterans," said LP Watkins Plant Manager Bob Simpson. "We appreciate what our armed forces do to protect our freedom, community and citizens."

The company's support of active-duty service members and veterans extends to its philanthropy as well. In 2022, the LP Foundation named the Gary Sinise Foundation as its national nonprofit partner. LP and the LP Foundation provide monetary and product donations to help build specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for America's most severely wounded veterans and first responders.

In addition to supporting veterans, LP is proud of its many partnerships to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. These include the Manufacturing Institute's "35x30" initiative to close the gender gap in manufacturing and scholarships provided in collaboration with the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, National Society of Black Engineers and Vancouver Island University's Indigenous Peoples and Women in Trades Training program. In addition, LP and the LP Foundation have made monetary contributions to various nonprofits, including the Urban League of Middle Tennessee's Real Estate Developers Academy, the YMCA's Academy for Women of Achievement, Out and Equal Workplace Advocates, Advancing Women in Nashville, Outland Youth Employment Program, the National Association of Women in Construction, Conexión Américas and Black Women Build.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 23 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. Its diverse initiatives support all workers in America, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturing, the Manufacturing Institute is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, visit themanufacturinginstitute.org.

