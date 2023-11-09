Nuvve Provides Third Quarter 2023 Financial Update

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a third quarter 2023 update.

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Fully integrated Nuvve's purpose-built Astrea AI technology into the FleetBox® charge management app, which customers use to manage routes, battery state of charge, charging status, charging equipment and reports

Received a proposed award of $1.9 million by the California Energy Commission to fund project "RESCHOOL", which is intended to showcase the impact of electric school buses and bi-directional charging infrastructure on enhancing the resilience of the power grid

In partnership with Blue Bird, Nuvve K-12 deployed what is understood to be the first all-electric school bus fleet in the U.S., replacing the five diesel bus fleet in Martinsville, Texas

Reduced cash operating loss in third quarter 2023 to $7.3 million compared to $7.4 million in third quarter 2022

Increased megawatts under management by 6.1% to 21.2 megawatts as of September 30, 2023 from 20.0 megawatts on June 30, 2023 ; growth accelerated further in October with record deployments

Cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million as of September 30, 2023, including $9.8 million in EPA grant funds due to customers

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve, said, "Through the third quarter of 2023, Nuvve is on pace to increase its revenues by more than 50% this year as orders, sales and deployments of charging stations connected to our GIVe™ V2G software platform, as well as grid service revenues, have all shown a substantial improvement over 2022 levels. We believe we are laying the foundation for continued momentum as we go into 2024 and for the inflection in electrification that we feel is inevitable in the back half of this decade, with Nuvve K-12, our expertise in stationary storage, and our enhanced Astrea AI forecasting capabilities particularly notable, differentiating drivers of our business today. The capital markets remain challenging – especially for companies in our position. However, we remain diligent in our efforts to further reduce costs while exploring all funding opportunities so that we can remain committed to sustaining our trajectory of innovation and growth."

2023 Third Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of approximately $2.2 million, or 389.9%. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.5 million increase in products revenue and $0.7 million increase in services revenue due to higher customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, consisted of sales of school buses of $1.0 million, DC and AC Chargers of $0.8 million, grid services revenue of $0.6 million, and engineering services of $0.3 million.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased by $2.1 million to $2.4 million, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to higher customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services margin decreased to 9.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 43.3% in the same prior year period. Margin was mostly impacted by a higher mix of hardware charging stations sales, including the impact of lower margin school buses sales, offset by a lower mix of engineering services in the current quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, legal, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 9.5%.

The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses of $0.3 million, including share-based compensation, decreases in insurance related expenses of $0.3 million, decreases in insurance related expenses of expenses of $0.3 million, partially offset by increased in audit services fees of $0.1 million, increases in subcontractor and outside services expenses of $0.1 million, increases in legal fees expenses $0.2 million, increases in bad debt expenses $0.1 million, and software subscription expenses of $0.2 million. Expenses resulting from the consolidation of Levo's activities during the three months ended September 30, 2023, accounted for approximately $0.5 million of the decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 34%, from $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increases during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to increases in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance our platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income (expense) consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income (expense) decreased by $1.8 million from $1.9 million of other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, to $0.1 million in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability and derivative liability.

In each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we recorded no material income tax expenses. The income tax expenses during each of the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were minimal primarily due to operating losses that receive no tax benefits as a result of a valuation allowance recorded for such losses.

Net loss increased by $1.7 million, or 25.1%, from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, to $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net loss was primarily due to a decrease in other income of $1.8 million, and an increase in operating expenses of $2.0 million, which includes an increase in cost of product of $2.1 million mainly associated with the loss on the sale of school buses, partially offset by increase in revenue of $2.2 million, for the above aforementioned reasons.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest was $0.01 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net loss attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.17 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income (loss) is allocated to non-controlling interests in proportion to the relative ownership interests of the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, an entity formed by us with Stonepeak and Evolve. We own 51% of Levo's common units and Stonepeak and Evolve own 49% of Levo's common units. We have determined that Levo is a variable interest entity ("VIE") in which we are the primary beneficiary. Accordingly, we consolidated Levo and recorded a non-controlling interest for the share of Levo owned by Stonepeak and Evolve during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has developed a proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, including its Grid Integrated Vehicle ("GIVe™") cloud-based software platform, that enables it to link multiple electric vehicle ("EV") batteries into a virtual power plant to provide bi-directional energy to the electrical grid in a qualified and secure manner. Combining the world's most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. With products designed to transform EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is working toward making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 13,864,646

$ 15,753,896 Restricted cash 480,000

480,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,669,269

1,121,694 Inventories 6,833,937

11,551,831 Prepaid expenses 1,061,770

1,487,582 Other current assets 1,567,143

1,454,563 Total current assets 26,476,765

31,849,566 Property and equipment, net 686,977

636,944 Intangible assets, net 1,237,062

1,341,640 Investment in equity securities 670,951

1,670,951 Investment in leases 114,865

97,054 Right-of-use operating lease assets 4,959,255

5,305,881 Financing receivables 288,872

288,872 Security deposit, long-term 29,649

8,682 Total assets $ 34,464,396

$ 41,199,590







Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,684,764

$ 2,390,422 Due to customers 9,830,000

— Accrued expenses 3,598,525

3,347,399 Deferred revenue 1,116,511

1,221,497 Operating lease liabilities - current 859,820

824,326 Other liabilities 803,091

113,844 Total current liabilities 17,892,711

7,897,488







Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 4,746,575

5,090,170 Warrants liability 76,275

220,884 Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares 285,640

359,225 Other long-term liabilities 618,156

393,179 Total liabilities 23,619,357

13,960,946







Commitments and Contingencies





Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 3,138 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,676,668 and $3,464,606 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,032,163

3,547,765 Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized; 50,000 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 185,004

445,479 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,505,010 and 24,272,150 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,251

2,427 Additional paid-in capital 152,100,803

144,073,505 Accumulated other comprehensive income 104,539

76,182 Accumulated deficit (140,957,114)

(116,956,528) Nuvve Holding Corp. Stockholders' Equity 11,251,479

27,195,586 Non-controlling interests (4,623,607)

(3,950,186) Total stockholders' equity 6,627,872

23,245,400 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 34,464,396

$ 41,199,590

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue













Products $ 1,772,532

$ 280,184

$ 4,748,141

$ 3,333,825 Services 866,477

207,634

1,720,262

475,806 Grants 73,563

65,869

219,082

416,816 Total revenue 2,712,572

553,687

6,687,485

4,226,447 Operating expenses













Cost of products 2,314,854

215,068

5,037,756

3,114,573 Cost of services 86,371

61,417

775,489

338,820 Selling, general, and administrative 6,481,759

7,163,673

18,751,119

22,925,745 Research and development 2,292,908

1,715,821

6,780,211

6,021,535 Total operating expenses 11,175,892

9,155,979

31,344,575

32,400,673















Operating loss (8,463,320)

(8,602,292)

(24,657,090)

(28,174,226) Other income (expense)













Interest income, net 16,213

39,150

105,194

47,553 Change in fair value of warrants liability 214,573

1,852,700

144,609

11,213,700 Change in fair value of derivative liability 67,366

(40,245)

73,585

(19,309) Other, net (168,177)

89,222

356,155

81,455 Total other income, net 129,975

1,940,827

679,543

11,323,399 Loss before taxes (8,333,345)

(6,661,465)

(23,977,547)

(16,850,827) Income tax expense —

—

—

— Net loss $ (8,333,345)

$ (6,661,465)

$ (23,977,547)

$ (16,850,827) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 8,285

(168,985)

23,039

(459,863) Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (8,341,630)

$ (6,492,480)

$ (24,000,586)

$ (16,390,964) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests 72,092

66,601

212,062

195,912 Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares 161,466

161,466

484,398

484,398 Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (8,575,188)

$ (6,720,547)

$ (24,697,046)

$ (17,071,274)















Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.27)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.88)

$ (0.85)















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders, basic and diluted 32,191,013

21,952,882

28,172,399

19,972,016

NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (8,333,345)

$ (6,661,465)

$ (23,977,547)

$ (16,850,827) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes $ 18,124

$ (61,299)

$ 28,357

$ (101,297) Total comprehensive loss $ (8,315,221)

$ (6,722,764)

$ (23,949,190)

$ (16,952,124) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ 8,285

$ (168,985)

$ 23,039

$ (459,863) Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (8,323,506)

$ (6,553,779)

$ (23,972,229)

$ (16,492,261) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests $ (72,092)

$ (66,601)

$ (212,062)

$ (195,912) Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares (161,466)

(161,466)

(484,398)

(484,398) Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. common stockholders $ (8,089,948)

$ (6,325,712)

$ (23,275,769)

$ (15,811,951)

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Operating activities





Net loss $ (23,977,547)

$ (16,850,827) Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 237,043

211,220 Stock-based compensation 3,197,471

4,487,003 Change in fair value of warrants liability (144,609)

(11,213,700) Change in fair value of derivative liability (73,585)

19,309 Loss on disposal of asset (1,088)

— Gains from sale of investments in equity securities (325,155)

— Noncash lease expense 355,133

336,903 Change in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable (1,547,575)

818,758 Inventory 4,717,894

(649,809) Prepaid expenses and other assets 304,031

(2,040,485) Accounts payable (705,658)

(4,070,611) Due to customers 9,830,000

— Accrued expenses 2,056,210

443,491 Deferred revenue (122,797)

324,660 Net cash used in operating activities (6,200,232)

(28,184,088) Investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (199,877)

(349,182) Investments in equity securities —

(1,000,000) Proceeds from sale of investments in equity securities 1,325,155

— Net cash provided (used) in investing activities 1,125,278

(1,349,182) Financing activities





Proceeds from forward option put exercise —

1,994,073 Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants related to Direct Offering —

58 Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of offering costs 2,347,192

13,069,815 Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs 884,586

3,763,494 Payment of finance lease obligations (5,375)

(7,396) Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

209,280 Net cash provided in financing activities 3,226,403

19,029,324 Effect of exchange rate on cash (40,699)

(121,218) Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (1,889,250)

(10,625,164) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 16,233,896

32,740,520 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 14,344,646

$ 22,115,356















NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activity





Transfer of inventory to property and equipment $ —

$ 87,095

