SMPTE to Host First-of-a-Kind Power of Color Symposium

February 2024 Event to Focus on the Art and Science of Portraying Aspects of Color — Diverse Hues and Human Features — in Film, TV, Animation, and Gaming

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMPTE®, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, recently announced that on Feb. 6-7, 2024, the Society will host its inaugural Power of Color Symposium at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia. With its unique focus on people of color, the Power of Color Symposium will bring together established and emerging experts and leaders from the media technology industry to discuss advances in designing, capturing, and delivering the full breadth and depth of tone, texture, and vibrancy seen in global humanity.

The two-day event will feature topics such as the importance of representation; cross-cultural communication as it pertains to viewing skin tones; the art of representation; scientific and technical tools for skin tones, color tones, hair textures, hues, and makeup; SMPTE Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) Color Management and color workflows from camera lens to screen; and the future of representation within the field.

"SMPTE has long been known for its color bars, and now the Society is exploring the power of color to raise the bar for accurate, equitable, and inclusive visual representation across media and entertainment," said Michele Wright, director of business development and outreach at SMPTE and chair of the Power of Color Symposium. "Connecting people and diverse communities to explore the creative, technical, and even cultural and sociological aspects of effective color representation, this inaugural symposium brings further depth and dimension to the Society's annual conferences and events."

Through in-person and online panel discussions, sessions, and hands-on workshops, SMPTE's Power of Color Symposium will amplify the voices, insights, and foresight of industry leaders and change agents committed to exploring and expanding topics, conversations, and techniques that advance the power of effective color representation throughout the media and entertainment industry and across a multitude of ethnicities and cultures.

"For anyone dedicated to the craft of storytelling — the stories of people and humanity — the Power of Color Symposium is an important opportunity to exchange ideas, acquire knowledge, build critical skills, and form valuable connections," said Brian Bentley, associate dean, Arts & Sciences, at Clark Atlanta University, which recently became the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with a SMPTE Student Chapter. "We're proud to host this remarkable event and to support SMPTE, and creatives and technologists everywhere, in raising the bar for color and representation in moving pictures."

Further information about the Power of Color Symposium is available here. More information about SMPTE can be found at smpte.org. More information about CAU can be found here.

