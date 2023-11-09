xTool Accelerates Design Production and Output with the New xTool Screen Printer

IRWINDALE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 9, 2023, xTool is launching the xTool Screen Printer ("the Screen Printer"), a reinvention of the standard printer that combines a laser engraving machine with a screen printer, on Kickstarter. This first-of-its-kind device will allow users to produce customized t-shirts and other artwork through industrial grade precision screen printing at a faster rate, and it lowers the technology threshold required by users. This means both advanced artists and fashion designers as well as at-home creators and manufacturers will be able to bring their inspirations to life.

Utilizing laser engraving, the xTool Screen Printer enables users to create a screen plate between 1-3 hours, as opposed to the traditional approach, which might take 1-2 days. The Screen Printer delivers 6x's the flatness precision with its customized professional-grade spray net technology and industrial-level spraying equipment.

Meanwhile, rapid stencil making at an amazing laser speed is now possible, making same-day production a reality. When paired with the xTool Laser Engravers, featuring an ultra-precise Laser Spot, designers can achieve exceptional movement accuracy, bringing to life intricate designs with the sharpest clarity. This technology enhances the quality and quantity of their output by capturing every minute detail.

The Screen Printer is not just a tool for faster turnaround for clothing creators, but it's also a game-changer for artists working with various mediums. From paper, canvas, metal, and wood, artists can now turn out new pieces in demonstrably efficient times. The Screen Printer's versatility democratizes design and production for artists of all varieties so they can work quickly and precisely. It's a technology that can be used to create anything from a T-shirt worth a few dollars to an artwork valued at $195 million.

Other key specifications include:

Quick-release frame clamp – Allows for easy swapping of stencils to accommodate various printing demands without being restricted by the space of a workstation.

60° Hover Hinge – Simplifies the printing process of bulk tasks by enhancing operational ease and reducing the risk of ink spills so that the work and workspace remain clean.

Z-axis AutoPress – Makes adjusting height simpler and eliminates the need for multiple steps when changing out print objects so users can easily adjust to new material heights, improving the efficiency of high-volume printing jobs.

