Boeing: Middle East fleet to more than double by 2042 with new-technology widebodies leading the way - Region resuming above-average growth following pandemic recovery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] forecasts widebody airplanes will comprise 45% of deliveries to Middle East airlines over the next 20 years ─ the highest percentage of the 10 global regions featured in Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) forecast. The region's fleet of dedicated freighters is projected to more than double to 180 jets by 2042, according to the CMO, Boeing's annual long-term forecast of demand for commercial airplanes and services.

"Airlines in the Middle East have increasingly expanded their influence and reach, transforming the region into an international air transit hub," said Darren Hulst, Boeing vice president, Commercial Marketing. "Air travel and cargo demand continue to gain momentum, driven by significant economic growth and national development plans. As airlines in the region will require efficient and versatile fleet solutions, Boeing products will be ready to meet market demands."

The CMO projects delivery of 3,025 new commercial airplanes in the Middle East by 2042, including 1,350 widebodies. Many airlines in the region provide service between major population centers in Asia, Africa and Europe via growing hubs that offer efficient connectivity. As a result, a higher proportion of widebody aircraft are needed to carry larger passenger volumes.

The Middle East single-aisle fleet is also expected to more than double as low-cost carriers (LCC) and short-haul networks continue to develop and expand. By 2042, nearly half of the region's aircraft will be single-aisle jets.

Additional 2023 CMO highlights for the Middle East through 2042 include:

Two-thirds of new deliveries will support air traffic and cargo growth while one-third of deliveries will replace older airplanes with more fuel-efficient models

The total fleet will increase 2.4 times to 3,360 airplanes — 1,610 (48%) will be single aisles, while 1,520 (45%) will be widebodies

The commercial fleet will generate demand for $335 billion in aviation services including maintenance, repair, training and spare parts

Commercial airplane deliveries to the Middle East (2023-2042) Regional Jet 35 Single Aisle 1,570 Widebody 1,350 Freighter 70 Total 3,025

Recent orders and deliveries in the region:

Boeing has published the CMO annually since 1961. As the longest-running jet forecast, the CMO is regarded as the most comprehensive analysis of the commercial aviation industry. Learn more about the Commercial Market Outlook on Boeing.com or search "Boeing CMO" in your smartphone app store.

