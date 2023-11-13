Anterix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2024 results and filed its 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023.

Second quarter fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $48.5 million as of September 30, 2023

Transferred the San Diego County broadband license to San Diego Gas & Electric Company and recorded a $7.3 million gain on sale of intangible assets

Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 5 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $8.5 million

Repurchased $10.7 million of ATEX stock

Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $4.9 million

The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at

https://www.investors.anterix.com/Q22024.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,534

$ 43,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,578

16,277 Total current assets 62,112

59,459 Property and equipment, net 2,323

3,606 Right of use assets, net 2,826

3,371 Intangible assets 197,566

202,044 Other assets 15,049

10,078 Total assets $ 279,876

$ 278,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,998

$ 6,624 Due to related parties —

533 Operating lease liabilities 1,610

1,725 Contingent liability 1,409

20,249 Deferred revenue 5,281

2,769 Total current liabilities 15,298

31,900 Operating lease liabilities 2,278

2,922 Deferred revenue 74,984

57,990 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,889

— Deferred income tax 5,813

5,440 Other liabilities 513

513 Total liabilities 103,775

98,765 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and

no shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and

18,768,491 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 18,921,999

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 525,248

518,160 Accumulated deficit (349,149)

(338,369) Total stockholders' equity 176,101

179,793 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 279,876

$ 278,558

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Spectrum revenues $ 1,052

$ 398

$ 1,660

$ 733















Operating expenses













General and administrative 11,905

11,427

23,578

22,786 Sales and support 1,310

1,164

2,585

2,400 Product development 1,147

980

2,216

2,076 Depreciation and amortization 209

372

455

734 Operating expenses 14,571

13,943

28,834

27,996 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (8,513)

(2,905)

(19,298)

(3,553) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (7,332)

—

(7,332)

— Loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net 67

20

36

22 Gain (loss) from operations 2,259

(10,660)

(580)

(23,732) Interest income 396

244

782

261 Other income (expense) 63

(12)

158

47 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,718

(10,428)

360

(23,424) Income tax expense 645

215

405

415 Net income (loss) $ 2,073

$ (10,643)

$ (45)

$ (23,839) Net income (loss) per common share basic $ 0.11

$ (0.56)

$ —

$ (1.27) Net income (loss) per common share diluted $ 0.11

$ (0.56)

$ —

$ (1.27) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 18,921,126

18,953,044

18,935,929

18,786,928 Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 19,109,394

18,953,044

18,935,929

18,786,928

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ 2,073

$ (10,643)

$ (45)

$ (23,839) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 209

372

455

734 Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards 3,838

4,691

8,103

8,819 Deferred income taxes 645

203

373

403 Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net (8,513)

(2,905)

(19,298)

(3,553) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (7,332)

—

(7,332)

— Loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net 67

20

36

22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Prepaid expenses and other assets 225

83

788

1,263 Right of use assets 262

280

545

518 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (795)

328

374

(1,132) Due to related parties —

(24)

(533)

— Operating lease liabilities (371)

(372)

(759)

(699) Contingent Liability —

249

—

249 Deferred revenue 20,114

(398)

19,506

(733) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,422

(8,116)

2,213

(17,948) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits (4,907)

(4,578)

(10,077)

(11,228) Proceeds from sale of spectrum 25,178

—

25,178

— Purchases of equipment (187)

(1,139)

(212)

(1,145) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,084

(5,717)

14,889

(12,373) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from stock option exercises —

—

7

872 Repurchase of common stock (10,735)

(2,000)

(10,735)

(4,725) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (270)

(509)

(1,022)

(1,336) Net cash used in financing activities (11,005)

(2,509)

(11,750)

(5,189) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 19,501

(16,342)

5,352

(35,510) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS













Beginning of the period 29,033

86,456

43,182

105,624 End of the period $ 48,534

$ 70,114

$ 48,534

$ 70,114 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid during the period:













Taxes paid $ —

$ 12

$ 1

$ 12 Non-cash investing activity:













Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses $ 130

$ 25

$ 568

$ 29 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets $ 4,889

$ —

$ 4,889

$ — Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets $ 18,840

$ —

$ 18,840

$ —

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Other Financial Information (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Number of shares repurchased and retired 333

54

333

110 Average price paid per share* $ 32.69

$ 36.73

$ 32.69

$ 48.42 Total cost to repurchase $ 10,735

$ 2,000

$ 10,735

$ 4,725

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.



As of September 30, 2023, $250.0 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.



