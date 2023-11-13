Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's Annabelle Gibson Awarded 2023 Stevie Award for Women in Business

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Annabelle Gibson, director of domestic tax analysis and content, was awarded a Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business in the Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Accounting & Finance category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Annabelle joined Bloomberg Tax & Accounting in 2014 and is currently responsible for developing and maintaining analysis and content related to federal and state tax law issues. Prior to this role, she led Bloomberg Tax's international tax analyst team and oversaw its expansion in coverage to 223 countries.

Under Annabelle's leadership, her teams have been key driving forces in the accurate creation of constantly changing tax information that fuels Bloomberg Tax's core research products – from federal and state excise taxes to federal tax provisions to international tax analysis. Thousands of companies depend on Bloomberg Tax's research products to mitigate risk and seize opportunities that support businesses' growth.

"Annabelle's contributions to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and the tax profession are substantial. We are fortunate to be able to leverage Annabelle's knowledge and expertise for our Bloomberg Tax subscribers," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Annabelle's leadership of our analyst teams has allowed us to expand and deepen the analysis and practical perspectives we provide, while not missing a beat on keeping Bloomberg Tax customers up to date on the latest developments, including the implications of major legislation and regulations."

For more information about Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, visit http://onb-tax.com/tS1W50PY9q0.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax .

